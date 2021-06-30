Memories of fallen classmates loomed large for the graduates of Westisle Composite High School during its 41st annual commencement on June 23.
Due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, seven ceremonies were conducted beginning at 2 pm.
The last ceremony was made up of the Top 20 ranked students of the graduating class of 2021.
Second place ranking and valedictorian Shelby Dyment spoke about friendship when addressing the graduates.
“From every unique person in this class, I recognized how essential the people in our lives really are,” she said. “Friendships make life valuable. I don’t think it’s possible to live a happy life without the presence of at least one person important to you... With every new and old relationship we form, whether we like it or not, we learn from those we meet. Together we have lived through the good and bad memories... Today, we don’t have a full class, but it has felt like we’ve had friends missing for much longer.”
She was referring to the tragic deaths of Ethan Reilly, Alex Hutchinson and Cole Rayner. Both Ethan and Alex lost their lives in a boating accident in September and shortly after Cole was killed in a single-vehicle collision.
To honour the memories of these young men, each graduate wore on their gown a hockey lace ribbon sponsored through the A&E Legacy Foundation. Pictures of the boys sat on the stage looking out to the audience as well and through generous donations from the community following their deaths, the school was able to create six new bursaries in memory of the boys.
Ms Dyment said while she was not as close to Ethan, Alex and Cole as others were, they were her classmates and her friends.
“They were good people who deserved a Grade 12 year and a prom and a graduation where their loved ones could celebrate them,” she said. “Life was not fair to deprive them of these moments, however, there are so many lessons on how they lived. They radiated energy that could be felt by everyone... If we are lucky enough to be given life, what’s stopping us from squeezing out all that its got to give. And through everything that this year had to throw at us, this class taught us we don’t have to go through it all alone. Together we failed and we mourned, hit rock bottom, learned, climbed and succeeded. I feel blessed to have made friends who not only guided me through troubles, but gone through them by my side and that has been a gift.”
Principal Heidi Morgan began her speech by asking the crowd to give around of applause to the graduates.
“We want to congratulate you this evening and acknowledge all of your accomplished,” she said, adding 68 of the 162 graduates were would be graduating with honours, 28 would be graduating with academic excellence and earning in total over $370,000 towards their post-secondary education at nine different academic institutions. “To be able to state these facts is a true testament of the dedication, hard work and perseverance that you have shown after one of the most difficult years that we have faced as a school community.”
Ms Morgan admits in preparing her speech this year to the graduates she was at a loss for words.
“I couldn’t wrap my head around what I could possibly say that would have meaning and would show you how truly proud I am of your strength,” she said.
For inspiration, she turned to her message to the graduating class of 2019 and once again reading the poem The Dash by Linda Ellis. The poem uses a metaphor, comparing life to the dash between the birth date and date of death on a person’s tombstone.
Following the reading, Ms Morgan said in the last couple of weeks she has been in touch with the Reilly, Hutchinson and Rayner families on what message the boys might would have given to their fellow graduates on living their dash.
“In those conversations came the following messages to each of you,” she said. “To the graduating class from Alex, follow your dreams like he was going to. Set your goals and surround yourself with people that support you and bring out the best in you. Live your life to the fullest each and every day and always remember a smile, simple hello or a kind word can make all the difference in someone’s day. If there’s any life advice that Cole could give you he would encourage you to be a loyal friend. Don’t be scared to be yourself and stand up for what you believe in. A summary that Ethan would pass on is from the song ‘Won’t Let Go’ by Rascal Flatts. ‘I will stand by you, I will help you through when you’ve done all you can do. If you can’t cope, I will dry your eyes. I will fight your fight. I will hold you tight and I won’t let go.’ Live life to the fullest and always go top shelf.”
Ms Morgan wished the graduates all the best as they continued their life’s journey.
“You are all incredibly strong individuals and I admire your determination to continue to move forward through lives dark times,” she said.
Number one ranking and winner of this year’s Governor General’s Academic Medal for Westisle was Jenny Do of Freeland.
Zach Biggar and Garrett Culleton were recipients of the 2019-2020 Tignish Midget AA Bursary which was made possible through the team’s fundraising efforts to honour their friends. Turner Ellis was the recipient of the Reilly Family Memorial Bursary created by the Reilly family to honour Ethan’s memory. The Westisle Cole Rayner Memorial Bursary was created by Westisle from the many donations given to the school to honour Cole’s memory, which went to Ryan Gallant. Harper Richard and Carson Wood were awarded the Bloomfield Shell Bursary in Memory of Ethan Reilly. The Westisle Ethan Reilly Memorial Bursary was created by Westisle to honour Ethan’s memory and went to Belle Ashley. The Westisle Alex Hutchinson Memorial Bursary created by Westisle went to Emmett Gaudette.
Family members of the three boys were also presented with honorary diplomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.