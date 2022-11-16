Hitting the gym and wondering which exercises are the most effective? The ones that yield the most results are the compound movements. Compound exercises work the muscles of a body part as a group rather than isolating one certain part of the muscle or muscle group. This applies for getting stronger, improving athletic performance and even body fat loss as these muscles burn more calories during exercise and repair.
Here are my Top 10 for legs.
Squats. Whether you do half squats with heavier weights or full range squats with less weight, squats are one of the best exercises you can do for your legs. They actually tax the upper body too when the intensity is high.
Deadlifts. Regular deads, Sumo, arched back, stiff legged , they all work the legs to some degree. You can target the hamstrings, inner thighs, glutes or quads more depending on which style you choose.
Hack Squats. Great exercise to really fry the lower quads. Keep the reps a bit higher and the movement controlled. Go for the muscle pump.
Lunges. Walking lunges with weights really hit the glutes, hams and quads. If the reps are higher they will also quickly put you into oxygen debt. Can also be done stationary but walking lunges seem to be more intense.
Glute-Ham Raise. There are an advanced exercise done on a glute ham machine. If you are really strong in the hamstrings they can be done with weights or your body weight. If they are too hard you can assist yourself with a bar or dowel to push your self back to the starting position.
Leg Press. If you have the luxury of different leg presses in your gym try some on a 45 degree leg press and a vertical leg press. Each one hits the muscles in an entirely different way.
Pendulum Squat and Pivot Squat machines. The advantage of these machines is the extreme range of motion. Keep the form tight, the reps a bit higher and do full range movements.
Smith Machine Squats. I know some trainers don’t like them but if done correctly they are great. Want to stress the quads more? Keep your feet a few inches further ahead that you would on a regular squat. More emphasis on the hams and glutes? Keep your feet back some.
Good Mornings. Great exercise for the glutes and hamstrings but it is imperative that your from is perfect. Don’t do this move as a beginner and when you do try it start light and work your way up.
Step ups. If you master the form on this one and don’t “bounce” with the leg that stays on the floor the tax the leg and glute muscles. The higher the step of box the harder the exercise.
Work some of these into your training and your legs will get stronger, firmer and you will burn lots of calories.
