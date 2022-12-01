The 13 torchbearers for Tyne Valley posing with the Canada Winters Game mascot Wowkwis and the Roly McLenahan Torch. Front Row: L-R: Jenna Smith, Shelly Campbell, Anne Shaw Robinson, Kenley Noye, Barb Ramsay-DesRoches and Rowan Colwill. Back Row: L-R: Shauna Wismer, Erica Wagner, Melanie Phillips, Marle Barlow, Matt McGuire, Jared Colwill and Collin Dillon. Melissa Heald photo
The Cavendish Farms Torch Relay for the Canada Winter Games arrived in West Prince with its first stop in Tyne Valley on Nov 22. Special Olympian Jenna Smith was one of 13 torchbearers selected to represent Tyne Valley in the relay. Starting from the Cavendish Farms Community Events Centre, Ms Smith had the honour of carrying the torch during the last leg of the relay, with the other torchbearers cheering her on as she took the flame back to the arena. Melissa Heald photo
Tyne Valley Councillor Erica Wagner was the fourth person in the relay to carry the flame, taking over just in front of Tyne Valley Teas and walking to the Tyne Valley Village Office. Melissa Heald photo
Rowan Colwill hands over the Canada Winter Games torch to Councillor Erica Wagner during the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay in Tyne Valley on Nov 22. Mr Colwill is currently training with hopes to play baseball at the 2025 Canada Games in Newfoundland and Labrador. Melissa Heald photo
Special Olympian Jenna Smith had the honour of carrying the torch during the last leg of the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay in Tyne Valley on Nov. 22. Tyne Valley was the first stop for the relay in West Prince. Melissa Heald photo
Special Olympian Janet Charchuk was the first to represent the Town of Alberton during the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay on Nov 25. She carried the torch from the Alberton Fire Hall down Main Street to the intersection of North Street where she handed it off to Alberton firefighter Tom Murphy. Other torchbearers for Alberton included Jason Milligan, Peter Bolo, Scott Smith, Derek Williams, Paul Gogeun, CJ Sniders-Couchman, Libby Shaw and Bruce Gallant. Melissa Heald photo
Special Olympian CJ Sniders-Couchman was very excited to get to carry the torch after taking it over from teacher Paul Gogeun, walking with it from the corner of Church Street and Albion Street to Oak Lane. Alberton was the second stop for the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay as the event makes its way through West Prince. Melissa Heald photo
After making it’s way through the resident areas of Alberton, Western PEI Community Navigator Scott Smith carried the torch from Carrol Street to Main Street before handed it over to wrestling coach Derek Williams. Melissa Heald photo
With the Canada Winter Games fast approaching, the Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley was the first stop in West Prince for the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay on Nov 22.
With PEI hosting the games in February, the torch relay officially kicked-off in Ottawa on Oct 17, the torch being lit from the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill. The torch will visit 18 communities in PEI, along with Halifax and New Brunswick, before arriving at the opening ceremony on Feb. 18, 2023.
While chilly, it was a clear evening as the relay started from Tyne Valley’s rebuilt arena, the Cavendish Farms Community Events Centre, and followed the community’s parade route before making a loop through the village’s new park and then returning to the arena.
Special Olympian Jenna Smith had the honour of carrying the torch during the last leg of the relay, taking the flame back to the arena where a cheering crowd watched as Ms Smith placed the torch in its holder.
From her previous experience competing in the Special Olympics, Ms Smith said she knew getting the chance to be part of the torch relay for the 2023 Canada Winter Games would be a great opportunity.
“I didn’t know until a few weeks ago I was a part of this and then a few days ago I found out I was carrying the torch and it made it much more exciting,” she said. “It made me really happy.”
She said the torch was a little heavy, but she managed.
“It reminded me of the Olympics,” she said.
Her favourite experience of the evening was being with her community and cheering everyone on.
“It was really nice to do this in Tyne Valley, especially with our new rink,” she said. “It makes it emotional.”
Jared Colwill, along with his son Rowan, were both nominated to carry the torch, with Mr Colwill getting the chance to hand off the torch to his son near the beginning of the relay.
Mr Colwill is the president of the Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association while Rowan has been active in youth sports since a young age and is currently training with hopes to play baseball at the 2025 Canada Games in Newfoundland and Labrador.
“It was a great night,” said Mr Colwill. “It was nice to see everybody. A great crowd. It was decent weather. It was a lot of fun to be part of.”
Mr Colwill said carrying the torch in their home community was awesome.
With Tyne Valley hosting a hockey qualifier game on Feb 23, having the torch relay in the community also helps to get everyone excited for the upcoming Canada Games.
“We are looking forward to the games,” said Mr Colwill.
Representing the Canada Games Host Committee, Jeanette Arsenault, who sits on the Board of Management as the Vice President of Official Languages, Culture, Ceremonies and Festivals, agreed these community events help to build excitement for the games.
“Now that it’s less than a hundred days away, it’s really getting exciting,” she said. “Even the torchbearers are just excited, taking pride in these games, because it’s making it come true.”
Ms Arsenault said she knew very little about the Canada Games’ impressive legacy before joining the management team.
“I am amazed at the amount of young people that went through the Canada Games programs that ended up being like the Sidney Crosbys or the Heather Moyses,” she said. “I’m just blown away by the fact their first starts were the Canada Games.”
Torchbearer Matt McGuire, a municipal councillor, said the memory of the torch coming to Tyne Valley will last a long time.
“A big part of the torch relay is trying to build excitement on PEI around the games, so I think it makes it seem more real that it’s coming and connects the community to the games,” he said. “This is part of making the Island wide games something everybody gets to enjoy and have some ownership of. It was good for us to show as a community we can get behind this.”
Ms Smith said she had a great evening and will remember this moment for a long time.
“It’s not going to go away any time soon,” she said.
Other torchbearers for Tyne Valley included Melanie Phillips, Erica Wagner, Shauna Wiener, Barb Ramsay-DesRoches, Anne Shaw Robinson, Kenley Noye, Shelly Campbell, Collin Dillon and Marle Barlow.
Next stop for the torch relay in West Prince was in Alberton on Nov 25. Then the tour continued to Tignish on Nov 29, with O’Leary on Dec 2 and finishing in Lennox Island on Dec 8.
