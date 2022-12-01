Group

The 13 torchbearers for Tyne Valley posing with the Canada Winters Game mascot Wowkwis and the Roly McLenahan Torch. Front Row: L-R: Jenna Smith, Shelly Campbell, Anne Shaw Robinson, Kenley Noye, Barb Ramsay-DesRoches and Rowan Colwill. Back Row: L-R: Shauna Wismer, Erica Wagner, Melanie Phillips, Marle Barlow, Matt McGuire, Jared Colwill and Collin Dillon. Melissa Heald photo

With the Canada Winter Games fast approaching, the Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley was the first stop in West Prince for the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay on Nov 22.

With PEI hosting the games in February, the torch relay officially kicked-off in Ottawa on Oct 17, the torch being lit from the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill. The torch will visit 18 communities in PEI, along with Halifax and New Brunswick, before arriving at the opening ceremony on Feb. 18, 2023.

Hand off

Rowan Colwill hands over the Canada Winter Games torch to Councillor Erica Wagner during the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay in Tyne Valley on Nov 22. Mr Colwill is currently training with hopes to play baseball at the 2025 Canada Games in Newfoundland and Labrador. Melissa Heald photo
Erica

Tyne Valley Councillor Erica Wagner was the fourth person in the relay to carry the flame, taking over just in front of Tyne Valley Teas and walking to the Tyne Valley Village Office. Melissa Heald photo
Collin Shelly

Tyne Valley Councillor Shelly Campbell passes the torch to Collin Dillon during the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay for the Canada Winter Games. Melissa Heald photo
Jenna

Special Olympian Jenna Smith had the honour of carrying the torch during the last leg of the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay in Tyne Valley on Nov. 22. Tyne Valley was the first stop for the relay in West Prince. Melissa Heald photo
Cheering

The Cavendish Farms Torch Relay for the Canada Winter Games arrived in West Prince with its first stop in Tyne Valley on Nov 22. Special Olympian Jenna Smith was one of 13 torchbearers selected to represent Tyne Valley in the relay. Starting from the Cavendish Farms Community Events Centre, Ms Smith had the honour of carrying the torch during the last leg of the relay, with the other torchbearers cheering her on as she took the flame back to the arena. Melissa Heald photo
Janet

Special Olympian Janet Charchuk was the first to represent the Town of Alberton during the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay on Nov 25. She carried the torch from the Alberton Fire Hall down Main Street to the intersection of North Street where she handed it off to Alberton firefighter Tom Murphy. Other torchbearers for Alberton included Jason Milligan, Peter Bolo, Scott Smith, Derek Williams, Paul Gogeun, CJ Sniders-Couchman, Libby Shaw and Bruce Gallant. Melissa Heald photo
Jason and Peter

Paramedic and volunteer firefighter Jason Milligan hands off the torch to retired teacher and coach Peter Bolo at the corner of College Street and Dufferin Street. Melissa Heald photo
Scott

After making it’s way through the resident areas of Alberton, Western PEI Community Navigator Scott Smith carried the torch from Carrol Street to Main Street before handed it over to wrestling coach Derek Williams. Melissa Heald photo
Paul

Teacher and coach Paul Gogeun walked with the torch from Albion Street to Church Street. Melissa Heald photo
CJ

Special Olympian CJ Sniders-Couchman was very excited to get to carry the torch after taking it over from teacher Paul Gogeun, walking with it from the corner of Church Street and Albion Street to Oak Lane. Alberton was the second stop for the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay as the event makes its way through West Prince. Melissa Heald photo

Tags

