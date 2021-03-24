The manager of the Canadian Potato Museum in O’Leary is looking forward to the expansion of the kitchen and dining facilities currently taking place.
“With the amount of people that come through, being able to offer the food service we’ll be able to offer, with more seating area, both inside and out, it will give us the opportunity to give people another choice for their lunch options,” said Donna Rowley.
Along with more space for the kitchen and dining area, the museum will also be building a screened in patio area, the first dining establishment west of Summerside to have one.
The museum has roughly 14,000 visitors annually, in non-pandemic years, meaning the kitchen could get pretty busy.
“With the amount of people that would come in for meals, the kitchen was very inadequate,” said Alma MacLennan, chair of the board of directors of the PEI Potato Museum. “We definitely needed a bigger space there, and working conditions. This new dining room, and this new patio area, it’s just wonderful.”
The expansion is able to happen partially through funding support from the provincial and federal governments. On March 18 it was announced at the museum that not only would it be receiving funding, other tourism based businesses including Camp Kildare, and the North Cape Coastal Drive, would be receiving funds as well.
Along with improvements to the kitchen and dining areas, the Potato Museum will also be freshening up signage for the exhibits throughout the facility.
“We are a self-guided museum, they kind of tell the story a little bit better,” said Ms Rowley. “They’re a little more presentable and easier to read for people. Some of the writing was very tiny before, this will be a little bit larger for people to view at a distance.”
Normally the museum is open mid May to mid October, but this year the opening date is set for June 1.
“Everybody is probably very cautious still,” said Ms Rowley. “But hopefully with vaccines, people will be able to feel more comfortable getting out and travelling around our Island, and we’re hoping for a good season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.