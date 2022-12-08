A 40 foot inflatable Santa in front of the home of Julia Ramsay and her boyfriend Brett Doucette has made the Gard Road property a must-see destination this holiday season.
It was Mr Doucette’s idea to purchase the large Man in Red that towers over their three storey home in Mill River East.
“He did tell me when he was getting it, but I don’t think I envisioned the size of him until he was here above my house,” said Ms Ramsay. “Everyone who comes to see him, the comments we are getting is the pictures don’t do him justice. He’s much bigger in person than he is in the pictures.”
Of course, everyone is asking where Father Christmas came from, but Ms Ramsay is keeping the answer simple.
“I’ve been just saying he’s been specially ordered from the North Pole,” she said. “That’s what I’ve been telling the kids.”
Ms Ramsay said the couple decided to get the super sized Santa Claus because they like to see people happy.
“If it brings some joy to anybody than it was worth it,” she said.
When he arrived a couple of weeks ago, the initial set up for the Santa was a bit of a challenge, said Ms Ramsay.
“It took two or three men a few hours to get all the anchors and ropes right,” she said. “Now, it’s a pretty easy set up. He stays out there all anchored and roped in every time we take him down. We just have to turn on the blower and it takes about 10 minutes for him to inflate.”
However, it takes about 45 minutes to deflate him, added Ms Ramsay.
“We have to make sure all the air is out of him, then we put a tarp over him to protect him from the weather and then we put pallets over him to make sure that he stays where he belongs,” she explained.
The original night Santa was put up was on a Saturday. Ms Ramsay took her picture with him and posted the image on social media.
“I woke up the next morning to 500 notification on my phone,” she said. “Likes, comments, texts and calls, friend requests and messages. It really blew up and I didn’t expect that.”
People were asking if they could come see the large Santa in person, where was he located and if they could take pictures.
“So, I kind of just updated my status pretty quickly to say yes by all means feel free to come by and take pictures with him,” said Ms Ramsay.
She does want people to be careful of any extension cords on the ground. Santa is outlined with a hundred or more candy canes and there is an opening in the candy canes near the house to help avoid any one from getting hurt.
Ms Ramsay said Santa will be put to bed each night, when there is nobody home or if it’s too windy.
“The wind has to be pretty calm for him to go up,” she said. “Fifteen is pretty high for him. He starts wobbling pretty good up there if it’s gusting 15.”
Ms Ramsay does post updates on her social media indicating if the Santa will be up or not, but in case someone comes when Santa is still sleeping, Mr Doucette has also created a light show that is being projected on the shop behind the house.
Recently, on Nov 27, Ms Ramsay estimates they had over 300 carloads stopping at the house to see Santa.
“I would say about three to four people per carload, so we probably had a thousand people here that Sunday,” said Ms Ramsay.
She had to laugh afterwards when all the people who showed up that Sunday started posting their pictures on social media.
“I was scrolling through and I seen my house in a whole bunch of peoples profile pictures,” she said. “It’s a little weird for my house to be in peoples profile pictures, but Brett said that’s what he’s there for, to make people happy and a lot kids are really enjoying him.”
Kris Kringle is spreading Christmas cheer in other ways too by helping with a toy drive for the West Prince Caring Cupboard.
A committee member on the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group, who would be benefiting from the toy drive, Ms Ramsay said she was approached to see if she would set up a sleigh to collect donations for the toy drive.
“Our original hope was we can pick a day, have him up and it be like a toy blitz, but knowing the weather that wasn’t possible, so instead we just put the sleigh out front and every time he’s up, I’ll post and hopefully the word will get out and people will start donating toys,” she said. “He’s been up twice since we put the sleigh out there and we have done well in terms of monetary and toy donations. We’re happy with what we are getting.”
Ms Ramsay said she is surprised by the popularity this huge Santa has gained.
“People just love him,” she said. “I’ve had people message me from out of province about him. We had people from Summerside, Charlottetown, Montague and Souris. We’ve had a lot of people interested in coming up to see him.”
As long as the weather allows, Ms Ramsay said Santa will be going up until Christmas.
“We’re just happy to provide something people enjoy,” she said.
