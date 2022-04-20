The councils of Tignish, Alberton and O’Leary approved their 2022-2023 budgets recently and residents of all three towns will not be seeing any increase to property taxes this year.
The Tignish council approved the town’s budget at a special public meeting before their regular monthly on April 11.
No one from the public attended the meeting and council promptly passed the balanced budget.
Non-commercial taxes will be staying the same at $0.65 with commercial taxes remaining at $1.02.
In the budget, Tignish approved a $15,000 grant for Tignish Initiatives and a $2,000 grant for the Tignish Health Centre.
Alberton council approved their own balanced budget at a special meeting held on March 28.
The tax rates are remaining the same at $0.56 for non-commercial and $1.05 for commercial.
Notes from the meeting show council approved grants for Jacques Cartier Memorial Arena in the amount of $5,000, the Alberton Museum in the amount of $2,000, Alberton Community Development Corporation in the amount of $1,500 and to the Diversity Festival in the amount $500 to assist with the festival which Alberton will be hosting in early July.
Alberton council also approved a grant for the Western Curling Club in the amount of $2,000, but with a stipulation that the grant would only be paid if the club could guarantee council it would open this fall. It was noted the club hasn’t been open much over the year due to COVID. It was suggested a letter be sent to the club stating the town would give them the grant with the provision that the club would be open in the fall for the season. Once council was satisfied the club would be open, the grant money would be given at that time.
The Town of Alberton will also continue to assign their Gas Tax allocations towards the UV project at the town’s lagoon and their trail development project.
Alberton also approved their one year and five year capital plans. The town’s one year capital plan includes a bylaws review for general government, an activities court, and trail development for public property and recreation. It also includes the purchase of a computer for lagoon monitoring as well as a sewer line replacement on Albion Street.
The five year plan includes $1,000,000 lagoon work, plans to replace aging sewer lines for $250,000 and the Dufferin Street sewer line extension for $250,000. The five year plan also includes playground updates for $250,000 and sidewalk and parking lot paving for $150,000.
Finally, council approved a motion to offer a rebate to residents living within town limits who participate in any of Alberton’s summer sports activities. With a goal to get more children active, the hope is the rebate would encourage participation in the town’s summer sport programs.
O’Leary tax rates are staying the same too. The 2022/2023 tax rates will be set at $0.79 per $100 valuation for non-commercial properties and $1.10 per $100 valuation for commercial properties. O’Leary approved their budget at a special meeting on March 17.
Both O’Leary and Alberton approved in their budgets payroll increases to staff for 2022/2023.
O’Leary approved an increase of 3.5 per cent for the town’s CAO while the maintenance supervisor will see a 3 per cent increase and the town’s recreational director will get a 2.5 per cent increase.
Alberton council approved a motion to increase the town’s CAO pay rate by $1 and that the town’s three full-time staff receive a 3 per cent pay increase.
Excluding the mayor and deputy mayor, O’Leary also approved to increase honorariums to the councillors by $500 each effective April 1, 2022.
