Tignish Elementary Grade 6 student Mya Gallant places a Canadian flag next to the grave of a veteran located in the cemetery of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church on Nov 1. In the lead up to Remembrance Day, it has become an annual tradition for students from Tignish Elementary to visit the nearby cemetery to help members of the local legion place Canadian flags at the graves of veterans. Helping Ms Gallant find the veterans on her list was Tignish Royal Canadian Legion member Leo Gaudet and fellow Grade 6 student Joslyn Arsenault. Melissa Heald photo
Tignish Royal Canadian Legion member Anne Marie McInnis helps Tignish Elementary Grade 6 students Sophia Wilkie and Ava Bernard find the graves of local veterans so they can place Canadian flags next to their headstones. The legion has been able to identify 142 veterans are buried in the cemetery. They also place flags at the graves of veterans in other cemeteries in the area. Melissa Heald photo
In the lead-up to Remembrance Day, it has become an annual tradition for Grade 6 students from Tignish Elementary to visit the nearby St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church Cemetery to help members of the local legion to place Canadian flags at the graves of veterans.
This year, the students, along with help from Tignish Royal Canadian Legion members Leo Gaudet, Eleanor Perry and Anne Marie McInnis, made the trip to the cemetery on Nov. 1.
They arrived last Tuesday morning with the flags in hand and after brief instructions on what to do, the students began searching the cemetery for the names they had on their list of veterans.
With 142 graves identified, Sophia Wilkie and Ava Bernard were surprised with how many veterans were buried in the cemetery. On their list, the girls had 14 names while on a list of a friend, they had 21.
“There’s a lot,” said Ms Wilkie.
Started about six or seven years ago, this is the first year Ms McInnis has been able to help with the yearly cemetery exercise.
Seeing the flags next to the graves just brings the experience to life for the students, she said.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Ms McInnis. “It might help them with having more meaning to see that many people served in the war instead of sitting at the desk and reading about it.”
Ms McInnis was glad she was able to take part this year.
“I’ll volunteer again next year for sure,” she said.
After a few years of trying to locate all the graves of veterans, the legion believes they have a record of all of them now.
Although the majority of the graves identified are located in the St Simon and St Jude church cemetery, the legion places flags at the grave of veterans located in other cemeteries in the region, adding up to about 160 in all.
“It’s nice to drive by the cemetery and see all the flags,” said Ms Perry.
Mr Gaudet said anyone who served in the armed forces gets a flag. They also include a former RCMP officer who is buried in the church cemetery.
He added when the legion began identifying the graves they didn’t initially think of having the students placing the flags.
“It makes it a lot better,” he said about having them participate. “It makes your heart feel good.”
Ms Wilkie agrees.
“I like that we get to look at all the people who were in the war,” she said.
