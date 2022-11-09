Graves

Tignish Elementary Grade 6 student Mya Gallant places a Canadian flag next to the grave of a veteran located in the cemetery of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church on Nov 1. In the lead up to Remembrance Day, it has become an annual tradition for students from Tignish Elementary to visit the nearby cemetery to help members of the local legion place Canadian flags at the graves of veterans. Helping Ms Gallant find the veterans on her list was Tignish Royal Canadian Legion member Leo Gaudet and fellow Grade 6 student Joslyn Arsenault. Melissa Heald photo

In the lead-up to Remembrance Day, it has become an annual tradition for Grade 6 students from Tignish Elementary to visit the nearby St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church Cemetery to help members of the local legion to place Canadian flags at the graves of veterans.

This year, the students, along with help from Tignish Royal Canadian Legion members Leo Gaudet, Eleanor Perry and Anne Marie McInnis, made the trip to the cemetery on Nov. 1.

Helping to look

Tignish Royal Canadian Legion member Anne Marie McInnis helps Tignish Elementary Grade 6 students Sophia Wilkie and Ava Bernard find the graves of local veterans so they can place Canadian flags next to their headstones. The legion has been able to identify 142 veterans are buried in the cemetery. They also place flags at the graves of veterans in other cemeteries in the area. Melissa Heald photo

