The holidays are full of traditions. Some are religious while others are personal.
One of mine is going around visiting family on Christmas Eve. It’s usually an evening full of laughs, food and merriment.
Traditions are part of the magic of the holidays, yet there are those traditions many of us do every year without really knowing why we do them at all.
Like why do we have Christmas trees? How did that tradition get started?
This reporter recently took in the ‘Christmas Trees Through the Ages’ exhibit at the Wyatt Heritage Properties in Summerside. With the historic Lefurgey Cultural Centre full of beautifully decorated trees, the exhibit explores the tradition and the history of the Christmas tree.
The tour is self-guiding, although staff are there to answer any questions a person might have and visitors are also given a program that explains all the trees on display.
While tree worship was common among pagans, it was an English monk who used the triangular shape of the fir tree to teach people about the Holy Trinity. However, the tradition of bringing a fir tree into the house for Christmas was started by the Germans. Known as the God tree, it was hung upside down from the ceiling, most likely to preserve space in small dwellings. For the first 400 years the tree wasn’t decorated, with Latvia claiming to have the first decorated Christmas tree in 1510, using real apples.
Walking through the centre, exploring the evolution of how trees became such an entangle part of the Christmas season, one quickly understands how this tradition, as it moved away from religious symbolism, became just another tradition we do every holiday season without most of us really knowing why. Now understanding where it came from makes one appreciate the tradition a little bit more. It’s really a fantastic exhibit.
Speaking of tradition, thanks to everyone who took the time to enter our annual Christmas Essay Contest, this year and years past. Reading about peoples favourite Christmas memories or sharing their creative holiday stories is always a highlight of the year.
This year’s winner of the adult category decided to focus her essay on her own family’s traditions and all the warm memories associated with them. The winner of children’s category wrote about being able to spend Christmas with her parents after they immigrated separately to Canada and having the chance to make memories with them in their new home.
Whatever your traditions are during the holidays, the West Prince Graphic wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
