Crews with the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department were among the first responders to a vehicle collision on Gaspé Road, between Route 143 and Route 142, in Howlan late afternoon on Feb. 22. RCMP say a collision reconstruction unit is still on scene. The road will stay closed until further notice. Updates to come. Jillian Trainor photo
Traffic blocked following serious collision in western PEI
-
- Updated
- 0
We’re committed to keeping our readers informed
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Health PEI’s top professionals leave roles amid a global pandemic (2)
- Islanders invited to weigh in on elected school board model (1)
- Washington, JFK and our stolen Great Seal offer Biden a diplomatic opening (1)
- Health dollars to fund mobile police (1)
- Walking nowhere with a purpose (1)
- Here kitty kitty, come take your pill (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.