Barricades have been installed at the entrance of Poplar Street after the Town of Alberton received complaints of cars and trucks driving on the new trail system.
Located on French Lane, the trail forms a quasi-loop, connecting with Poplar Street, College Street, and Argyle Street, based on streets that were part of Alberton in the 1800s, but are no longer in use, and won’t be turned into streets again.
During council’s Oct. 11 meeting, Councillor Blair Duggan shared how he had a close call while on a recent walk on the trails.
“I was down there Sunday with my son’s dog and pretty near got run over at the end of Poplar and French Lane,” he said. “Someone came barreling through looking for the trails.”
The morning of Oct. 11, the town posted a photo on social media of the barriers located on Poplar Street, but response from residents was less than favourable. Comments on the initial post were turned off, but those who shared the post questioned whether the public was consulted on the matter, who authorized the barriers, along with whether or not the streets in question are considered roads, and if they’re owned and operated by the town, or the provincial government, particularly French Lane.
“It wasn’t in the inventory of what we gave over to the province,” noted Donna Thomson, the town’s chief administrative officer, indicating the streets in question are owned by the town.
French Lane is a registered heritage place with the province. A registered heritage place is any site or structure that has been researched and has been deemed to be a provincial heritage resource. As such, the historic values of the registered heritage place are recognized, but no restrictions are placed on the owner of the historical place.
Councillor Chester Adams had some concerns about agricultural access, as French Lane is used by Westech Agriculture LTD to access its fields adjacent to the lane. If a barrier were to go up on the French Lane, he asked whether it could be installed further down from the lane’s entrance, just after the access point used by Westech. Council had no issues with this request.
There were plans to install signs at the beginning of each trail head and the town had already purchased some and was ready to install them, but Post Tropical Storm Fiona temporarily delayed those plans. The hope is to turn the parking lot at the disc golf into a parking lot for the trail with signage pointing toward the trails, along with signage or maps to show where walkers are on the trails.
“I think we should (also) put a sign somewhere at the start of French Lane that says ‘Caution, people hiking in the area’,” suggested Ms Thomson.
The town would like to eventually loop the trails, with each one connecting to French Lane, and eventually extend them down to the salt water marshes, but that will require an environmental assessment.
“It would be nice if we could somehow create some loops in there,” said Coun. Duggan. “A lot of trails you go to, there are loops, ours are more dead ends.”
Maintenance of the trails will be year-round to ensure they’re walkable and nothing is blocking any of the paths, but there are no plans to have them open year-round just yet.
