Barricades have been installed at the entrance of Poplar Street after the Town of Alberton received complaints of cars and trucks driving on the town’s new trail system. Submitted photo

Barricades have been installed at the entrance of Poplar Street after the Town of Alberton received complaints of cars and trucks driving on the new trail system.

Located on French Lane, the trail forms a quasi-loop, connecting with Poplar Street, College Street, and Argyle Street, based on streets that were part of Alberton in the 1800s, but are no longer in use, and won’t be turned into streets again.

