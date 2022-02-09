Let’s face it, we all know that being active and eating healthy is good for us. Yet there are still so many people that want to get in better shape, but struggle with it on a daily basis. Even people that know how to eat healthy and exercise correctly frequently don’t follow through.
Sometimes you have to rethink what you are doing. Why is it that you start, but cannot follow through? Why is it that after a few month or even weeks you are back to your old habits when you know that if you stayed at it you would get the results you want.
The answers are more often your mindset rather than physical reasons. You have to find ways to enjoy your training. You have to train in a way that you look forward to your workouts.
The first thing I would suggest is make sure you are training correctly. If you have some goals you wish to achieve is your current training program going to get you there. I see the same mistakes over and over again in the gym. Training with low intensity and doing too many different exercises, poor form, inefficient training schedules, bad exercise choices, etc. Get set on a schedule from a trainer you trust that will get you to your goals. Don’t change the schedule without approval from your trainer. Stick with it and enjoy the progress you are sure to achieve.
I recently met with a guy who was getting discouraged with his training because he felt he was making no progress. We have a look at his training schedule and he was doing way too many exercises. For example he was doing nine different exercises for legs and wanted to know what he could add to in to speed up his progress. With this many exercises there is no way you can train intensely. It is more of a lets just do all these sets and reps and get it done.
I cut him back to four exercises rather than adding more and we focused on intensity for a few workouts. By doing half the volume and twice the intensity he experiences muscle soreness he was not used to, and in a matter of a few weeks he was much stronger. We tweaked his nutrition too and he is getting leaner every week. More importantly he has his fire back for training. He looks forward to his workouts, gives them 100% and finds it easy to eat cleaner now that he is seeing results.
You have to stay mentally hungry. You have to enjoy the workouts and the sport and camaraderie of training. With the right mindset you will stay with it, you will relish the workouts and you will make it part of your lifestyle because you want to, not because you have to.
Train right, eat right, never stop learning, stay mentally hungry, enjoy the challenge of a good workout and the energy rush you will experience after a good one!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.