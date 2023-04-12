Terry Adams

I have been writing a weekly fitness article for our local paper for over 25 years. Some gym members gave me the idea for an over 50 article. Though I would also share it here.

Weight training is a lifetime sport. We have members in the gyms from 12 years old to 90’s and every age in between. Here are some tips if you are over 50 and just getting started.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.