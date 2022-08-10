Want to get in some awesome workouts, still be training in a year and getting great results? Here are a few things that work for me.
Have a goal. You can’t get stronger, gain muscle, lose body fat etc. every workout, but the short term day to day goals will lead to the long-term results you want if you are doing it right. Make sure your training and nutrition match your goals and stay on course. Strive for things like a wicked pump, more reps, more weight, mastering a new exercise, the workout high, the massive amount of energy a great workout gives you, the feeling of well being.
Get a great training partner and be a great training partner. Approach your workouts with enthusiasm, excitement, passion. It rubs off on your training partner. Be supportive of their progress and goals. Learn from them and they will learn from you. I have been fortunate to have had great training partners over the years. Hundred per cent they add to my workouts.
Train intensely. Results are so much better from a well planned, well executed, shorter workout with high intensity than a longer random workout with too many sets of random exercises with moderate intensity. If you are looking for results stick with the tried and true and give 100 per cent. If you are looking for recreation do the random stuff.
Never stop learning. Been at this for 40 years and still get excited over new ideas, principals, exercises, routines. Granted I have seen many ideas come back year after year that are just rehashes of some fad that does not work, but there are still new ideas that come along that are great.
Master the Mind in the Muscle – Feel every rep of the exercise. Watch someone train who gets it and you will know what I mean. Far too many people just go through the motion just counting the reps. Will never experience a truly great workout without the mental focus and getting the mind right in the muscle .
