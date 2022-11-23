If you are fortunate enough to be able to walk into a gym and perform any and every exercise there with no physical disability consider yourself very fortunate. Not everyone has this opportunity. Many
people are in a wheelchair or have a disability that limits what they can and cannot do.
However in most cases this does not mean they cannot train. If they have access to a gym with a huge variety of equipment there are lots of exercise options. With a determined positive attitude and the right exercises a good workout is very possible. I have worked with many gym members over the years with disabilities and we can almost always come up with an effective safe workout.
If someone is in a wheelchair the cable exercises can be useful as the plane of motion is decided by the placement of the chair and the limits of the individual. With a little ingenuity we can usually come up with exercises to work the back, chest, shoulder, arm and core muscles. I have worked with people that have has Parkinson’s and the leverage equipment is great (Hammer Strength Equipment is an example). Each piece of equipment is designed to do one specific exercise and the leverage principal that the machines operate on help negate the tremors and balance issues. In most cases the individual is sitting while performing the movements. These machines also work well for individuals with Muscular Dystrophy. With the loss of muscle mass from this disease a person gets weaker and the machines have a very low starting weight.
Accidents happen and we have had many people in with casts on their arms or legs and they train accordingly. If someone has an arm or shoulder that is immobilized they can still effectively train legs, core, and do some limited upper body exercise. Same holds true for a broken leg or hip or need replacement. We cab still effectively train the upper body and depending on the lower body issue work around or help rehabilitate the issue.
Spinal issues can effect both the upper and lower body and depending on the location and severity we can usually find exercises to challenge the body.
With any disability or injury get an OK from your doctor before you embark on a workout plan. If you get the OK to do so you might be amazed at all the possibilities there are for a challenging effective workout!
