To end the 2020 school year off in a good way, the students of the Holland College Transitions Class decided to come together and adopt a family for Christmas.
The goal of the transitions program is to give Island high school students the opportunity to make informed decisions about their post-secondary education.
This year the class has 13 students from Westisle Composite High School. One of those students who started the year with the class was Ethan Reilly, one of the two teens involved in the Northport boating accident this fall. The other was Alex Hutchinson.
Both teens were Grade 12 students and this year’s Transitions Class is made up of all students from Grade 12. Another classmate. Cole Rayner, also passed away this fall following a vehicle collision in Huntley.
“As everybody knows, this year started off really rough for our Grade 12s, for all the students at Westisle, but especially the Grade 12 class,” said Kelly Gavin, one of the class’ mentors. “We just felt like we never got into a really good routine and we wanted to end the year off on a really positive note.”
That’s why the Transitions Class decided to adopt a family for Christmas and do so in the memory of the three boys.
The class started by calling Kids West Family Resource Centre, asking for their help in finding a family for them to adopt anonymously.
“We said if you found a family could you ask them to send a picture for ideas of what they want so we know,” said Ms Gavin, adding a letter went out to the family of the students in the class explaining the project. “Not everyone is able to go out and buy something because Christmas is a stressful time of year and COVID has made it more stressful for everybody, so we made sure there was other ways they could contribute.”
Once the class adopted a family - a father, mother, six-year-old girl and an infant boy - and knew what items they were looking for, students and staff signed up to purchase a specific gift as well bring any food or monetary donations.
The class collected canned or non-perishable food items, new and unwrapped toys, clothes and gifts for the family of four. All gifts and donations were strictly voluntary and other ways students could help was by organizing the hamper, helping with delivery, allowing for everyone to contribute in their own way to the project.
“Some took right to it and loved every minute, while some were in the background, but still contributed in their way,” said Ms Gavin. “It’s been great.”
Transitions Class student Cameron Gillis said it felt good to know the students were helping out a family.
“It feels nice because it takes the stress off their shoulders because Christmas can be really stressful, especially with COVID,” she said. “It feels good to know they don’t have to worry as much.”
Alexis Cooke added Christmas isn’t just about receiving.
“As kids we all wanted everything, and if we didn’t get something we got really cranky, but now we’re looking forward to spending time with family and giving out gifts to people we don’t know,” she said.
Ms Gillis said the class learned how helping others it can make a person feel good.
“Now that we’re all grown up, we’re getting to see what the magic of Christmas is really about and the magic of Christmas is really about people being kind to each other and helping,” she said.
Ms Gavin said the students really took joy in picking out the gifts.
“Seeing they were thinking about it and really excited about it, it warmed my heart,” she said.
The hamper items were donated to Kids West last week.
“It’s a great way for them to make a positive impact and finish off the school year in a great way,” concluded Ms Gavin.
