Earlier this year PEI became the first jurisdiction in Canada to limit use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in settlement clauses, which is great.
The bill stipulated that in cases of discrimination or harassment, including sexual misconduct, a non-disclosure agreement can only be part of a settlement if the person bringing forward the allegations wishes to enter one, which is great for cases involving sexual harassment and misconduct, but this reporter wonders why there’s nothing in that bill about a retroactive effect on previous NDAs?
The question comes about after hearing the news of two women who want to provide testimony in a review about how UPEI has dealt with complaints of sexual harassment on campus, and its practice of signing NDAs with complainants who came forward. They both signed an NDA, and while UPEI agreed to waive the conditions of them so they could take part, they can’t because the person being accused of harassment also signed the agreement, and that person wouldn’t forgo the NDA.
Opposition MLA Lynne Lund said the province’s justice minister at the time made it clear there wouldn’t be any support for retroactive provisions, but why? What were the reasons given, because it just doesn’t make sense to not include that provision.
Lund herself has commented on the review, questioning how effective it will be if key witnesses aren’t allowed to take part because they’re not able to speak without breaking the NDA. She also noted how the university’s its ability to handle sexual misconduct allegations will impact public confidence and trust in that institution if there isn’t a way for the people who have been most severely impacted to share their stories.
This reporter feels that confidence and trust has already been impacted. While the person accused of that harassment, former UPEI president Alaa Abd-el-Aziz, resigned from his post last year, there’s still a question of how the university’s faculty have handled any complaints of harassment, sexual or otherwise, since his resignation?
Is it the same system, where allegations are swept under the rug, where the careers or futures of the accused are valued above those of the complainant? The attorney representing the two women who want to provide testimony at the review said they felt forced to move away to restart their careers while the alleged perpetrator stayed, something that unfortunately happens more often than not when it comes to sexual harassment/misconduct.
Is it the same system which saw the university sharing the personal information of multiple people who came forward to file harassment complaints with the people they accused of harassing them, thus placing the complainants in a possibly dangerous situation?
Until these questions are answered, regaining that trust is going to be an uphill battle for UPEI, and if the university wants that trust back, university staff need to show they’ve earned it.
