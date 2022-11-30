Jillian Trainor

Earlier this year PEI became the first jurisdiction in Canada to limit use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in settlement clauses, which is great.

The bill stipulated that in cases of discrimination or harassment, including sexual misconduct, a non-disclosure agreement can only be part of a settlement if the person bringing forward the allegations wishes to enter one, which is great for cases involving sexual harassment and misconduct, but this reporter wonders why there’s nothing in that bill about a retroactive effect on previous NDAs?

