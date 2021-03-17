For the manager of Transportation West, if there’s one positive thing from living through COVID-19 , it’s the amount of volunteering her organization was able to accomplish in the early days of the pandemic.
“We’re a not-for-profit charity organization and we’re here to service our communities in West Prince and to help not just our passengers, but help anybody in our community that needs it,” said Sherry Tremblay.
The organization that offers an affordable transportation service in West Prince region wasn’t idle in those early days despite a significant reduction in their ridership.
They delivered groceries for Tignish Co-op, helped to deliver grocery vouchers to individuals and families in need as part of the provincial government’s Community Champions Fund and deliver dairy and potato care packages that were provided through ADL and the PEI Potato Board.
“We love volunteering and helping our community in any way we can,” said Ms Tremblay.
But it was costing them a lot in fuel. Fortunately, Transportation West has been receiving government support to help with those increased expenses, which Ms Tremblay is thankful for.
“It feels fantastic they realize the importance we do in the community,” she said. “It is a needed service.”
The transfer numbers highlight the type of year it has been for the organization.
In 2019, Transportation West had approximately 9,000 transfers. In 2020, that dropped down to almost half, to 5,000 transfers.
In February 2020, they did 731 transfers, that March it was 400 then that April, their lowest month ever, they only did 17 transfers. By June 2020, the transfers began to improve and by October had jumped back up to 630. And the numbers continue to hold steady with 630 transfers in January 2021.
“We’re still not where we were prior to COVID,” said Ms Tremblay. “The hardest part has been the scheduling and organizing the transfers and making sure all the rules are being followed and still getting people where they need to be on time.”
In April 2020, at the height of the pandemic, ridership was down 85 per cent and revenue had dropped about 90 per cent.
The majority of the non-profits ridership comes from clients of Community Inclusions Inc. In March 2020, Community Inclusions closed all their Day Program services because of COVID-19.
When public health restrictions began to ease and Community Inclusions programming slowly started to return, ridership increased and its now back up to 90 per cent.
“There’s only one program that hasn’t restarted and that’s the welcome program at the Maplewood Manor (in Alberton), so those are the only ones of our regular passengers that haven’t started going back yet,” said Ms Tremblay.
However, that doesn’t mean the organization hasn’t had to make adjustments.
They’ve had to limit the number of passengers in a vehicle, which has been a challenge, particularly when it comes to scheduling.
“Our 14 passenger vehicle would be at half capacity,” said Ms Tremblay. “We have certain passengers that will come out of nursing homes to go to medical appointments or whatever, but we can no longer double up.”
If a nursing home resident was travelling to an appointment and on the way back there was another passenger needing a ride to the same community, then they would share the vehicle.
“Before COVID, I would double them up, putting two passengers in the same vehicle and take them back,” said Ms Tremblay. “Now I can’t because anyone coming out of a nursing home or a hospital can only travel by themselves.”
That has led to increase labour and fuel costs because the organization has to make those extra runs.
To guarantee passengers who use their service feel safe, Transportation West has also purchased a new machine to clean their vehicles.
“This machine, as soon as they have cleared their trucks of passengers, the drivers come back to base and they spray their trucks down and it sanitizes the entire truck in about 10 minutes,” explained Ms Tremblay.
Also on the positive side, the organization hasn’t lost any drivers. In fact, they’ve hired a few more drivers.
“We’ve always had three full-time and two part-time staff and now I have four full-time and one part-time then a bunch of casual drivers,” said Ms Tremblay.
Ms Tremblay said she hopes Transportation West can find ways to continue their volunteer work in the West Prince area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.