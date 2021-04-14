One so-called motivational phrase that’s been spouted since the beginning of this blasted pandemic is ‘If you don’t come out of this with a new skill, you never lacked time, you lacked discipline’, and honestly? That phrase is complete and total crap.
This pandemic has been one massive, collective trauma on society, and that trauma, whether it is physical, mental, emotional, etc, leaves a mark. We’re dealing with things like grief, a panic over livelihood, dealing with the death of loved ones as a direct result of COVID-19, trying to survive poverty, deal with mental illness and so much more.
Yes, some people will come out the other side with some sort of new skill, but insinuating that failing to do so was nothing but a waste is an insult to everyone who isn’t handling the pandemic well, no matter their situation.
We cope as best we can, but our nervous systems can only handle so much. According to a paper written by James Douglas Bremner, M.D., a physician, researcher, and writer who has conducted research on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, traumatic stress can be associated with lasting changes in the amygdala, hippocampus, and prefrontal cortex parts of the brain. The amygdala is the part of our brain that detects fear, the hippocampus is responsible for the storage and retrieval of memories, while also differentiating between past and present experiences, while the prefrontal cortex is a part of the brain that helps regulate emotions.
Trauma impacts these areas by overactivity in the amygdala, which could lead to chronic stress, heightened fear, and increased irritation, along with potentially making it harder for those suffering to calm down or even sleep; affect the hippocamus’ ability to recall some memories, while other memories might be extremely vivid and constantly on the mind; and the prefrontal cortex can have issues regulating fear and other emotions.
Like many in the province, staff with Island Press worked from home for a period of time before lockdown restrictions were lifted and we were able to work from the office once more, and this reporter was absolutely impacted by the traumatic stress from that situation.
First and foremost was structure. As someone with ADHD, having the structure that comes with being in a proper office setting is crucial to keeping on track. Working from home? Days blurred together, and time lost all meaning. It could be 10 am one moment, but two or three hours could go by seemingly in the blink of an eye.
Memory was also impacted. Everyday words were suddenly being forgotten, and sleep, something that also impacts memory was most definitely being impacted. On top of all of that, one cat wanted outside all the time, something that wasn’t always possible. I now understand why the use of sound as a method of torture was outlawed by the Geneva Convention, because having to listen to a cat who would meow quite literally non-stop definitely caused an increase in stress.
While this thing isn’t over by a long shot, and while we might be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, we’re not out of that tunnel just yet. So if all you’ve managed to do during this pandemic is survive? Congratulations. Because that alone takes effort, and sometimes, surviving is the only thing we can do.
Jillian Trainor
