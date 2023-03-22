Jillian Trainor
During a four week election, it’s understandable how the political parties in the province need to campaign to show why they feel they’re the most capable of running the provincial government.

With that in mind, it’s disappointing to learn the PEI Nurses Union was apparently at a critical point in negotiations with Health PEI about contract negotiations when the election was called. A meeting was scheduled for March 20, but because of the election they won’t be able to head back to the bargaining table until mid-June. The initial hope was to have an agreement in place by that point.

