During a four week election, it’s understandable how the political parties in the province need to campaign to show why they feel they’re the most capable of running the provincial government.
With that in mind, it’s disappointing to learn the PEI Nurses Union was apparently at a critical point in negotiations with Health PEI about contract negotiations when the election was called. A meeting was scheduled for March 20, but because of the election they won’t be able to head back to the bargaining table until mid-June. The initial hope was to have an agreement in place by that point.
If it’s supposed to be structured like a private or independent company, why is there so much involvement, some would go as far as to say interference, from the provincial government on matters like this?
Dennis King has said his party has been talking with the nurses union for over a year. Why should those talks stop just because he’s on the campaign trail?
Over and over again, it’s been stated that health care in this province is one of, if not the top concern for people living on PEI. The list of people waiting on the registry for a family doctor, the wait times in our seemingly ever dwindling emergency departments, and all of the stress and frustration to health care employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic only continue to grow.
These nurses have been without a contract for two years.
On March 15, a letter was posted to the Nurses Union website by Union President Barbara Brookins. It stated how because of this decision, the union is seeking advice from legal counsel to determine what recourse may be available to them under the Labour Act. It also states how there’s no legal principle that would prevent Health PEI from bargaining during an election.
Health PEI is a Crown corporation. By definition, these are corporations that are “wholly owned federal or provincial organizations that are structured like private or independent companies”, and have greater freedom from direct political control than government departments.
Brookins noted how employees of Health PEI are supposed to operate at arm’s-length from government, but have been told the “caretaker period” will be applied to Health PEI in the same way it applies to government officials and employees of the Civil Service. This means Health PEI isn’t allowed to engage in any new business and won’t be able to continue collective bargaining, make any new agreements, offer any new incentives, or launch any new programs until after a new government is sworn in.
Whether the PCs are elected for another term, or another party is voted in, one thing is for certain: After everything health care workers have been through in the last three years, they deserve to be treated better than this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.