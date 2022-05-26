An Alberton resident has found a fun way to keep active, save money and help the environment.
Jacquie Collicutt, an avid runner and cyclist, recently purchased an ElliptiGo, which is a cross between an indoor elliptical trainer and a traditional bicycle.
“It is a great way of cross training for runners and it also adds fun to the sport of cycling,” she said. “I wanted a form of exercise that suited my needs. Inside a gym lacks the beauty of nature and with the past two years of the pandemic, outside training was more preferable than inside.”
As a child, Ms Collicutt has fond memories of spending most of her days outside exploring nature with friends, while riding their bikes to get where they wanted to go.
“To this day, I enjoy biking and it is part of my exercise routine,” she said. “In the winter, I have a bicycle trainer, which is an apparatus that one can prop a bike on, allowing a person the choice to cycle year around.”
Over the past couple of months, she researched bikes that would be a good form of exercise and while also being fun to ride, like an elliptical or electric bike.
“I chose the ElliptiGo first,” she said. “They are over $3,500 new, however, I was fortunate to get one secondhand from a lady in Halifax.”
The ElliptiGo uses different muscles than her regular 12 speed bike. And it also doesn’t have a seat.
“This is a stand up bike and is much gentler on the knees as well as the back,” said Ms Collicutt. “It’s very fun.”
After purchasing the ElliptiGo, she decided to take the plunge and get an E-Bike as well and was fortunate enough to find a good quality secondhand bike through a friend.
When the weather is nice, Ms Collicutt now rides the E-Bike to Westisle Composite High School, where she works as an educational assistant. The E-Bike has pedal assist and a throttle which allows her to bike to work in less than 15 minutes.
“I now ride it to Westisle, instead of always starting my car each day,” she said. “I have more options on transportation, it saves on gas also and it’s a small way to help Mother Earth.”
Ms Collicutt said she was thinking of purchasing an electric car, but for a lot of people, the vehicles are simply out of their price range. The electric bike was an affordable alternative.
“The E-Bike allows me to save money on gas, gain exercise before and after work, while being out in nature enjoying the fresh air,” she said. “This is a small way that I can help keep our planet healthy while at the same time work on keeping me as healthy as possible. It’s a win-win situation.”
