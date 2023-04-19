“Fishermen yesterday, 15 April 1962, baited their hooks, gathered lines, rods or poles and flocked to streams and ponds as the angling season opened this year. The enthusiastic anglers were treated to somewhat better conditions than last year’s ice and snow-covered waters and snow drifts.” “The Guardian,” 16 April 1962.
“The temperature for the day was between 32°F and 40°F, winds were between 20 and 40 mph, although early morning gusts were recorded of up to 45 miles per hour. It was mainly sunny, except for a few snow flurries and cloudy periods.”
“Due to severe floods of the past weeks, almost all streams were muddy and ‘riled’ as one observer put it. Ponds in general were said to be quite clear. In the Alberton area pond fishing was reported ‘good’. Ice had disappeared but a few snowbanks by stream edges still persisted. Many cars were seen in the Summerside area with fishing rods projecting from windows as anglers made their way to prospective waters. Ponds there were also ice-free. The usual opening day crown was on-hand at Clark’s Pond, in Wilmot Valley, about five miles east of Summerside. The pond has been recently stocked so catches should be relatively good.”
“As yet, few reports of large catches or sizes have been received, but Lorne Leard, Alberton, caught a two-pound, two-ounce trout plus eight other fish. Ivan Clow, Emerald, last night brought a one-pound, ten-ounce rainbow trout into the Guardian Office that he had caught in the Dunk River. In the Southern Kings areas Kenny MacDonald and Paul and Keith Collins of Montague each caught his limit of twenty trout. Additional reports will probably be received this morning.”
Snow Drifts Hamper Anglers on First Day, 1963
“It’s no fun having a lot of snow interfere with the first day of trout fishing, but that’s just what it did, at least in the Prince County area. Although there may have been an odd good catch, most anglers came home empty handed or with a few small ones, while some only caught a cold! Even the worms wouldn’t cooperate, or at least couldn’t, so liver was in great demand, a lure that apparently didn’t appeal to the trout.” “The Guardian,” 16 April 1963.
“However, an unidentified fisherman, who was optimistically equipped with scales, was seen landing a big one that turned out to be a three-pound, eleven-ounce salmon. He made his catch at Clark’s Pond near Bedeque but just how the salmon got there hasn’t been explained. A Summerside woman, wearing sufficient clothing for an expedition to the north pole, which included a flying suit, was last seen heading for an isolated fishing spot and later reported all she caught was a handful of half-dead pussy willows.”
Alberton Mountie Gets Fine Trout
“Mounties not only always ‘get their man’ but Cpl Ron Pettitt of Alberton Detachment of the RCMP demonstrates they sometimes get a fine string of trout. He caught twelve beauties on opening day near Alberton. Heavy freshets are expected to turn the streams red and possibly bring a complete halt to trout fishing.”
