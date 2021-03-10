Sadly, in the age of COVID we have seen trust in science erode.
This erosion has meant seeing people refusing to obey the simplest of public health measures like wearing non-medical masks.
Mistrust in science isn’t new though.
It took a long time for people to believe the Earth was round and not flat and Italian astronomer Galileo was placed under house arrest for daring to suggest the Earth wasn’t the centre of the universe and revolved around the sun. And there’s still plenty of people today who refuse to believe in evolution.
Speaking about the Earth being flat, that concept has come full circle, meaning, in the 21st century, there are people out there who once again actually believe the Earth is flat.
These are strange times indeed.
This coronavirus has been challenging for the scientific world. When it first appeared, not much was known about the disease. Medical experts had to make public health measure recommendations on very little data.
When the pandemic began, experts first recommended not wearing masks. But that changed when they learned how some people could be asymptomatic and could easily spread the virus to others never knowing they had it themselves.
So, armed with this new data, medical experts began recommending everyone should wear masks in public places. Most of us listened, while others didn’t, refusing to protect not just themselves, but others.
Science is not always absolute. Theories change over time through new discoveries and constant experimentation. That’s the nature of science. It’s often being tweaked and re-evaluated.
But that’s often done in laboratories, not in real time.
Recently, ahead of a recommendation coming from Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), Dr Heather Morrison announced a change to the Island’s vaccination plans. PEI will delay the second vaccine dose in hopes of speeding up the process of giving more Islanders their first shot. The province is hoping to have all adults over 16 vaccinated with at least one dose by July 1.
This decision by the province, and coming from the NACI, is based on the latest research that suggests two-dose vaccines, such as produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, can be effective in the short term with a single dose.
Beforehand, all was available was the clinical trial data, but now that the vaccines are being used in real time, better, accurate data shows the true effectiveness of these vaccines.
The change caught many off guard though, some questioning it. But the experts are reassuring us that this is the path forward to reaching herd immunity quicker.
There’s no doubt this pandemic has been a roller coaster ride we would all like to get off. The science around the virus changes quickly as new data is collected and most of us are doing our best to keep up and hang on, which can be exhausting.
We just got to hope there is a light at the end of this tunnel and the science is leading us in the right direction.
To make sure you are getting the most accurate information, turn to reliable sources of news and stay away from Internet websites or social media posts that are peddling falsehoods.
As a society, we have to learn to trust science again because it’s science that’s going to make sure we continue to be safe going forward.
