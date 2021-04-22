When it comes to sports in West Prince, the most commonly played are hockey, soccer, basketball, and baseball, but students in the region recently had the chance to try something new: lacrosse.
Taking place in the gym at Westisle Composite High School on April 17, about 30 youth learned the ins and outs of the game, from tossing, passing, and catching the ball, to the proper form when trying to score a goal.
“Lacrosse is Canada’s national summer sport, it’s a shame not to have everybody playing,” said Norman McGuirk, president of Lacrosse PEI. “When we started in 2012, we were the last province to start playing lacrosse, and we’ve grown quite a bit since.”
Mr McGuirk was contacted by Kirby Hutt, a resident of the area, to see if there would be interest in doing something to get kids interested in the sport. Mr Hutt’s children played it when their family lived in Calgary, and missed doing so when the family moved back to the Island.
The oldest organized sport in North America, lacrosse has been played by Indigenous communities as far back as 1100 AD. Players use a type of small basket on a stick to carry, pass, catch, and shoot the ball into the goal. Two forms of the game are played on the Island, box lacrosse, and field lacrosse. Box lacrosse will also be played in the 2021 Canada Summer Games, the first time since 1985.
While learning about the game, participants used a ball made of a softer rubber, similar texture to a bouncy ball people played with as children, meaning there’s less chance for injury if someone is accidentally hit. Balls used in regular games are a lot firmer, tougher.
One of the players checking out the event were 16 year old Ashton Gillis, who had heard about the event through social media.
“It’s something that I wanted to try for a while, but they just didn’t offer it here,” he said. “It was great. I’m going to sign up in summer to play on the teams, if they have any.”
Mr McGuirk said if there isn’t enough interest to form a league in West Prince, players are welcome to play out of Summerside.
“Kirby has Tignish rink booked for May and June, so we’ll have box (lacrosse) May and June,” he said. “He was worried it may not work out so well with some of the people because of fishing and stuff, and it’s the first year. I said keep the stuff, run it all summer. Whether it be in the gym or in a rink, it gets the kids out playing.”
Not only does the game get kids out playing, if a person isn’t interested in the typical sports up this way, it offers the choice for something different.
“It ties in so many sports, hockey, ringette, basketball, soccer,” said Mr McGuirk. “It’s a great conditioning sport, if nothing else. If you’re not a die hard lacrosse player, but you want to up your hockey game, or if you want to up your basketball game, it’s great cardio, it’s great hand-eye coordination. If nothing else, it’s a great builder for other sports.”
Local youth will have another opportunity to learn about lacrosse, as another event will be hosted at Westisle on April 24, going from 12 to 1:30 for younger kids, and 1:30 to 3 for youth ages 13 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.