Easter Seals

The 2023 Easter Seals Ambassadors Meghan and Katelyn Rogers pose with friends and family next to their bus after collecting a donation from Alberton Elementary School. Alecia Gallant photo

Twin sisters and co-ambassadors for Easter Seals PEI, Katelyn and Meghan Rogers, arrived to music and applause at Alberton Elementary on April 15 as part of their six-day long tour.

The ambassadors walked into the gym with a large group around them consisting of their mom Andrea Rogers, Janice Blacquiere, one of the coordinators for the tour, Kevin Porter from Community Inclusions, Member of Parliament for Egmont Bobby Morrissey, Tannis Bruder the promotions director for 105.5 FM along with family and friends. Students from all grades around them gave them a standing ovation with loud cheering and clapping.

