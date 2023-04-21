Twin sisters and co-ambassadors for Easter Seals PEI, Katelyn and Meghan Rogers, arrived to music and applause at Alberton Elementary on April 15 as part of their six-day long tour.
The ambassadors walked into the gym with a large group around them consisting of their mom Andrea Rogers, Janice Blacquiere, one of the coordinators for the tour, Kevin Porter from Community Inclusions, Member of Parliament for Egmont Bobby Morrissey, Tannis Bruder the promotions director for 105.5 FM along with family and friends. Students from all grades around them gave them a standing ovation with loud cheering and clapping.
“It is great for us to come here year after year to be able to personally thank you for your funds that you have raised for Easter Seals,” said Ms Blacquiere. “Alberton has always been a big part of our tour for many years, and we really do appreciate it.”
The Rogers twins are currently attending Grade 5 at Elliot River Elementary School and live in Cornwall with their parents Andrea and Kevin Rogers along with their golden retriever Max.
Meghan and Katelyn were born with cerebral palsy and have had many challenges in the course of their lives, including major spinal corrective surgery back in 2019, which was followed by months of recovery and physical therapy to help them get back on their feet.
This will be the girls’ third day of touring around Island schools collecting donations and spreading their message “believe in yourself and don’t give up” to students across the province.
“Sometimes it’s frustrating at first, but when you try and work hard, it gets easier, and you have fun,” Meghan said.
Alberton Elementary has been working hard on collecting money for the Easter Seals campaign through special event days like hat day and pajama day, as well as receiving donations from students and their families.
“So, we’re proud to present you guys with the cheque for $400. So, thank you,” said Vice Principal Kendra Silliker.
Ms Silliker on behalf of Alberton Elementary presented the cheque to Meghan and Katelyn while the school cheered and clapped.
As part of their third day of touring around Island schools the duo visited all the local West Prince schools and collected a very special cheque from Summer Gordon at M.E. Callaghan Intermediate School.
Ms Gordon is the granddaughter of the late mayor of Alberton David Gordon and is keeping a tradition alive in his memory by donating money to the Easter Seals program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.