“Alberton-Mrs. Lebert Pridham and Mrs. Robert Profit will leave Alberton tomorrow (14 April 1964) to visit relatives in England. It is eighteen years since these young women came from their native country as brides of two Alberton boys who had served overseas during the second World War. Mr. Pridham with the Canadian Army and Mr. Profit with the Royal Canadian Air Force.”
“The Guardian,” 13 April 1964.
“Mrs. Pridham, the former Margery Brown of North London, England, will visit her mother, two brothers and four sisters. Sixteen years ago, Mr. and Mrs. Pridham went back to England for a visit. Mr. Pridham returned to Alberton at the end of three months but Mrs. Pridham remained with her family for three additional months. With them on the trip was their little son, Allan, now (1964) a young man of seventeen. On this trip Mrs. Pridham will have as a companion her seventh child and only daughter, five-month-old Vicky Lee.”
“Mrs. Profit, the former Connie Wilkinson of North Allerton in Yorkshire, England, is making her first trip back home. Like Mrs. Pridham she has seven children but none of them will accompany her. Mrs. Profit will visit her father and step-mother, one brother and three sisters.”
Active Members of Legion Ladies Auxiliary
“Both Mrs. Pridham and Mrs. Profit have been active members of the Ladies Auxiliary of Alberton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion since it was first organized in 1958, and it is largely through the kindness of their comrades that this visit has been made possible. It all began about a year ago when Auxiliary member, Mrs. Arthur McRae asked Herbert Leavitt, then President of the Legion if he would procure information about charted flights (reduced air fares) to England. Mr. Leavitt learned that one return ticket could he had for about $200.”
“Several months ago, Legion Auxiliary members under the leadership of the President, Miss Katherine O’Malley, and Mrs. Arthur McRae, initiated plans which developed successfully and have resulted in the presentation of return air tickets to Mrs. Pridham and Mrs. Profit. Every member entered into the project with enthusiasm. Wholehearted support was given by the townspeople and comrades from Tignish. Church groups also made a contribution.”
“Tomorrow (14 April 1964), Mr. Pridham will drive his wife and Mrs. Profit to Halifax airport and at 11:00 pm their flight across the Atlantic will begin. Soon the delights of anticipation will become happy realization. Sharing in the suppressed excitement are their Canadian friends whose affection and good wishes accompany them, and their English relatives who eagerly await the arrival at London airport and the joy of family reunions.”
