Working with local community partners, Karen MacCarville has been busy organizing events in West Prince for this year’s Family Violence Prevention Week. Events that will hopefully help bring awareness and education on the topic of family violence and domestic abuse.
Ms MacCarville has only recently stepped into the role of Community Outreach Coordinator for the western region of the province for PEI Family Violence Prevention Services (FVPS). Part of her position is going out into communities to do promotional work on behalf of the FVPS to help grow awareness of the organization and the services they provide.
“Most of my work will be out in the community,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
This year Family Violence Prevention Week is from May 9 - May 15. It was previously held in February.
“It was hard to plan events,” said Ms MacCarville about the change. “We were consistently having to cancel walks and what not because of storms, so it just seemed to work better for the planning of events.”
Provincially, there will be two zoom information sessions entitled The Impact of Family Violence on Children and Youth, one on May 9 and the other on May 12.
Locally, events are planned in Alberton, O'Leary, Tignish and Tyne Valley. Both O'Leary and Tignish will be hosts to a Family Violence Prevention Week Walk. Weather permitting, O'Leary's walk takes place on May 11 from 1 - 2 pm at Centennial Park and Tignish's walk, starting and ending at the town hall, is on May 12 at 6 pm. It is encouraged that masks be worn at all events due to COVID-19.
“Summerside and Charlottetown always had a walk and Barbie and I both felt it was important to have a walk here,” said Ms MacCarville. “The community partnerships have been wonderful to work with on these walks.”
Chief Mary Bernard’s Memorial Women’s Shelter on Lennox Island, in partnership with FVPS, will be continuing its tradition of hosting an annual walk during Family Violence Prevention Week as well.
“There’s family violence in every region of this Island,” said Ms MacCarville. “So to bring awareness to that, it’s important. To acknowledge the week in each community is very important.”
Barbie McKay, outreach coordinator for the West Prince chapter of the FVPS, said these types of events also help FVPS have an increase visible presence in the community.
“Family violence can happen anywhere and people need to be aware so they can have ideas on what to do and know there are people they can go talk to, that there are resources that are here and available for them,” said Ms McKay.
Family violence is any kind of interaction within the family that is deemed inappropriate. It is connected to abuse of power and control, and to injustice based on sex, race, age, class, sexual orientation, and physical or mental ability.
Ms McKay said violence can affect all walks of life.
“There’s no demographic, it’s all social economic classes,” she said.
The root cause of all family violence is power and control in a relationship, said Ms MacCarville with Ms McKay adding prevention and awareness are key in efforts to ending family violence.
Ending the stigma around domestic abuse is also important in decreasing incidents of family violence.
“To know there’s people you can go to for help and there’s no shame in asking for that help,” said Ms McKay.
During Family Violence Prevention Week, kindness packages will be dropped off to all schools in the Westisle Family of Schools.
Ms MacCarville said teaching youth about the importance of developing healthy relationships at an early age is another key factor when it comes to prevention against family violence.
“For people to know what a healthy relationship looks like and the environments we surround ourselves growing up and our day to day,” she said.
Beyond next week, Ms MacCarville is hoping to organize some events for the upcoming summer to help continue to grow awareness about FVPS.
“If you or anyone you know is experiencing family violence reach out and contact us,” said Ms McKay.
