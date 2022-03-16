Last week marked the two year milestone when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
And what a strange two years it has been.
Terms like social distancing, public health measures, masking and lockdowns have become a regular part of our vernacular.
This pandemic has also revealed a lot about today’s society. Things most of us knew were there, but because of the pandemic, it really has laid those issues bare.
During a time when people should have come together to combat this deadly virus, there’s been division. In the age of social media, disinformation has also intensified and faith in science and media has eroded. And with millions dying from this virus, who would ever thought things like masks and vaccines would be used for political fodder?
Now, two years later, the world appears ready to move on, for better or worse. Here in Canada, over the coming weeks, provinces are set to lift many of the last of the public health measures. That might feel like a victory of some sorts, but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean the war against COVID is over. Maybe with the introduction of vaccines we had a chance of possibly wining a battle or two, offering hope in a gloomy time, but that hope was quickly dashed as vaccines became caught up in the political divide. In the end, no one has won any battles in this war against an enemy that doesn’t care about your opinion or political affiliation. Instead, the virus has killed over six million people and there has been over four hundred million cases of COVID-19 worldwide. That’s a lot of people being infected by this virus and too many of them having deadly outcomes.
There’s no doubt this pandemic has been a roller coaster ride we would all like to get off. Lockdowns, school closures, restricted travel and much more has impacted our lives as governments around the world responded to the global pandemic. Most of us have been doing our best to keep up and hang on, which can be exhausting.
However, COVID-19 is not some grand conspiracy by governments to control its people. It’s a virus that has infected and killed millions around the world. It continues to deserve to be taken seriously.
As we continue into year three of this pandemic, what will this time next year look like? One can only hope things are a lot better than they are at the moment.
