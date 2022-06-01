It was an exciting day in Tyne Valley as those who found ways to contribute to their community during the pandemic were honoured with a COVID Warrior Coin during a ceremony at Backwoods Burgers on May 24.
The COVID Warrior Coin is awarded to Islanders and organizations in recognition of their efforts in leadership, initiative, and hard work throughout the pandemic.
Up to three individuals or organizations could be recognized per community.
For Tyne Valley, it was Karen Ellis, program lead for public health nursing who helped implement the province’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics, the Tyne Valley depot of the West Prince Caring Cupboard, and Backwoods Burger.
“It’s nice to be acknowledged,” said Ms Ellis. “There’s a whole army of people behind me. Our public health nurses have been involved in the pandemic response since March of 2020 and continue to be quite active and involved. So there’s certainly a whole crew behind me that put in effort every single day.”
Ms Ellis said things were very busy in the initial stages of the pandemic and getting the vaccine program ready. She recalled how changes and adjustments had to be made several times throughout the day to try and accommodate the situation and so staff at the clinics could do the best they could.
When it came to deciding who should receive a COVID Warrior Coin, PEI’s Lieutenant Governor, who’s office distributed the award, felt it was the municipalities of the province that would have the only say in the matter.
“The municipalities know their people, rather than a big selection board who doesn’t,” said the Honourable Antoinette Perry. “This is why we worked with the municipalities, and the reserves as well.”
Verna Barlow, co-chair of the West Prince Caring Cupboard in Tyne Valley, said the organization has a wonderful group of 10 volunteers who work hard to ensure the people of the community in need are able to access the basic necessities.
She said there was some adjusting that had to be made when social distancing measures were first implemented, but there were never any issues that came up.
“People were used to one or two coming in at a time, and then we had to say ‘Only one individual inside at a time’, and then there’s sanitizing and everything, and doing doorknobs and all that stuff,” said Ms Barlow. “It was a little bit of a learning curve at first, but then it just became to be the norm.”
Erica Wagner, owner and operator of Backwoods Burger, expressed her thanks and gratefulness for the nomination in recognition for the restaurant’s hard work and efforts throughout the pandemic.
When lockdown measures were implemented in March 2020, all restaurants in the province were mandated to doing takeout orders only, but Ms Wagner and her staff decided to take that one step further.
“At that time, we were doing curbside delivery, everything was basically contactless,” she said. “We would have the debit machine just through the window or through the car window, we would just set the food out, and people could feel very comfortable. Everyone had different levels of comfort back then. Some people were incredibly anxious about everything, so we wanted to make sure that we had options for people, regardless of their comfort level, because not everybody would feel comfortable coming in, and potentially running into other people.”
Initially, keeping up with everything was the biggest challenge, with the business switching to an online booking system, allowing customers to choose not only their order, but also a pickup time for that order so the kitchen wasn’t flooded with requests all at once.
“It was sort of selfish in a way, but serving people is what we do, and just wanted to keep doing that,” she said. “I share this with my team because we were in this together. While I was at the computer and kind of in behind things, they were on the front line.”
