The Tyne Valley Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) is proud to finally unveil the monument honouring both its founding members, and former members.
“We always think of the present and the future, but we often forget the past,” said Ernest Newcombe, one of the firefighters involved in creating the monument. “This is what made us what we are today.”
Mr Newcombe brought the idea forward in 2020 after seeing a monument dedicated to past firefighters in New London, and thought it would be nice to have one for the firefighters in Tyne Valley.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said William Bishop, chief of the TVFD. “If they hadn’t had a vision back then, we wouldn’t have what we have today.”
The front of the monument has the names of firefighters, how many years they served, and the year they passed away: Franklin Platts (first chief of the fire department), Glenford Millar (former chief), R. Carman MacNeill (former chief), John Biggar, Benjamin Coughlin, Herman Ramsay, Carmen Millar, David MacDougall, Roy MacDonald, Peter Millar (former chief), Michael Doran, Arnold Nisbet, Clinton Trowsdale, Bobby Frost, Alvin Bryan, and Ernest Grigg. The back of the monument is just as special, featuring the names of the original fire department: Wes Milligan, Warren Nisbet, Thomas Nisbet, Nelson Sheen, Lloyd Sharp, Ivan McKay, Horace Newcombe, Hart Lidstone, Harold Forbes, Frank Platts, Elroy Ramsay, Eldon Millar, Edwin Hansen, Edison Williams, and Cecil Birch.
“Most people look at a fire department with its physical assets to define how they are prospering,” said Mr Newcombe ahead of the monument’s unveiling. “The real definition of a fire department is the people. You can have the best, shiny equipment in the world, but without the volunteer firemen to go with it, you are nothing.”
For the member of the fire department, having the moment is special, but not just for the ones who have passed away.
“It will mean that anybody that’s serving the community now as a fireman will know that they will be remembered,” said Mr Bishop. “You won’t be forgotten, your service is not forgotten, or what you put into your community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.