The first week of December was a busy one for the Village of Tyne Valley as the community hosted two holiday season themed events.
The festivities began with a Christmas House Tour and Outdoor Walk on Dec. 1. The tour featured three homes all decorated for Christmas and two outdoor walks with Christmas light displays.
Deanna Wagner, one of the organizers, said it has been a number of years since house tours were done in the area, but were a popular fundraising event in the past during the holiday season.
“We brought them back this year and we included the outdoor walks as a new feature,” she said. “We had a couple of members in the community that have put a lot of effort into Christmas lights. We thought it was a neat concept and we wanted to showcase them, so we thought we would include those as well.”
Other organizers included Ms Wagner’s mother Karen Wagner, Rowena Grigg and Becky Landry.
Ms Landry also opened up her home to visitors as one of the three houses showcased on the tour.
She is the fifth generation of her family to live in her Northam Road home, built in 1830. It was decorated elegantly for Christmas, including a fully set dinning room table, giving off a warm and inviting atmosphere inside.
“Everyone is loving the old house,” said Ms Landry. “They are finding it very cozy.”
Ms Wagner said house tours is a unique way for people to get ideas on how they could decorate their own homes for Christmas.
“It’s nice to see how other people put things together,” she said. “People just like to get out and get some ideas and inspiration for Christmas.”
Ms Landry also wanted to help spread some Christmas cheer by helping the community come together in an unique way.
“It’s been long since COVID started, where no one could really get out and see anybody, so I figured this was a good way to do it,” she said.
Plus, she decorates her home all the time anyway.
“This is typical me every year,” she said with a laugh. “I curate a lot of antiques from my travels to the States. We do a lot of antique shopping.”
The tour ran from 5 pm - 8 pm, but participates had to register first at Britannia Hall where they had to provide proof of vaccination and a valid ID.
Once registered, people could begin the tour by entering the theatre itself to see a lovely old fashioned Christmas display created by Birch Hill resident Claude Arsenault. The display, set up on the theatre’s stage, included a real Christmas tree decorated with vintage ornaments, including 100-year-old glass balls of various sizes and vintage candles and candleholders, from Mr Arsenault’s own collection.
“These are pieces that would have been highly valued by individual families over the generations,” said Mr Arsenault.
Mr Arsenault said he’s always had a real interest in the joy of Christmas and has turned that ‘life-long passion’ into preserving the heritage of Christmas.
Around the base of the tree were other Christmas antique pieces that Mr Arsenault has collected over the years, mostly from ordering them online. He’s also a member of a vintage and antique Christmas collectors’ club called The Golden Glow of Christmas Past.
Mr Arsenault said he enjoyed the opportunity to take part in the house tour event as a way to share his collection and to educate people about the past.
Ms Wagner said another reason they wanted to bring back the house tours was to create a sense of community among those who call the Tyne Valley area home.
“After a long-time of being apart, and not a lot of things going on and with Christmas being a little different last year, we wanted to try and make this year a little bit normal,” she said.
Selling well over 100 tickets, Ms Wagner said she’s glad the house tour received a good response as organizers are hoping to turn it into an annual fundraiser.
All proceeds from the house tour are going to the Tyne Valley Rink Rebuild Fund. The second festive event in the village, held on Dec. 5, was also a fundraiser for the rink.
Highlights of the Christmas In Tyne Valley event included Santa and his elves, pop up vendors at various locations, hot drinks, village lights, theme trees from participating businesses, festive music and plenty more.
“The concept is really great and I just envision people strolling through the village and taking it all in,” said Ms Wagner, who was one of the 12 vendors who took part on Sunday.
The vendors, all local artisans, were spread throughout the community in different locations in order to encourage people to stroll through the village.
“We could have had them all over at the fire hall, but I wanted the whole experience being people would walk through the village, take in the lights and do some shopping,” said Ms Wagner.
As the sun began to set, all those who choose to decorate their homes and business with Christmas lights had them come on at 4 pm, turning the village into a magical festive escape.
While the event was free, tickets were sold for a gift basket, a 50/50 draw and donations were accepted, with all proceeds going once again to the rink rebuild fund.
Ms Wagner said she hopes all those who participated in either one or both of these events ended up enjoying themselves.
“It’s going to be a way to relieve some stress and just go out and be with your fellow community members,” she said.
