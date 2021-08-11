Excitement is building for the return of the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival.
Like other annual summer events in the region, the festival had to be scaled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Next week it’s going to be really important to get the message out there the event is taking place,” said Adam MacLennan, who’s with the festival’s organizing committee. “By the time this event rolls around next week, there’s going to be a lot of excitement taking place when the events get underway Friday evening.”
The signature event during the festival is the Canadian Oyster Shucking Championships, scheduled for Aug 14.
“We have a lot of competitors coming down from Ontario and Quebec,” said Mr MacLennan. “We won’t have everybody here that’s normally here, but we will have a strong field of competitors and being able to do that and keep the legacy of the event going is something we’re proud of.”
Festival attendees can expect public health measures to be in place as a result of the pandemic.
With the community’s new ice rink not completed yet, being rebuilt following a fire in December 2019, the majority of the festival events will take place at the concert grounds, under a large tent, at Green Park Provincial Park. There will be four cohorts of 200 and it will be first come first serve for all events.
“It’s a little different for us to be hosting the oyster festival outside in a large tent in a field, but I think overall people know us in Tyne Valley to provide a great event and a great atmosphere and we will do the best we can to showcase the oysters and provide a good time to people as well,” said Mr MacLennan.
Traditionally, the Oyster Festival and Tyne Valley’s other signature event, Rock the Boat Music Fest, happen simultaneously, but this year it was decided to host the events separately. Rock the Boat was held from Aug 6-8, while the oyster festival goes ahead from Aug 13-15.
“Although it’s been a lot of work this year, it’s nice to be back doing this kind of stuff,” said Mr MacLennan.
