Award

FPEIM President Bruce MacDougall (left) presents the 2022 Municipal Achievement Award to Jeff Noye, mayor of Tyne Valley. Submitted photo

The Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley received the 2022 Municipal Achievement Award from the Federation of PEI Municipalities (FPEIM).

The annual award recognizes a municipality’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life of residents through local initiatives.

Tags

