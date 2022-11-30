The Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley received the 2022 Municipal Achievement Award from the Federation of PEI Municipalities (FPEIM).
The annual award recognizes a municipality’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life of residents through local initiatives.
“The Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley has shown us exactly how municipalities build communities,” said FPEIM President Bruce MacDougall. “Tyne Valley has also demonstrated what can be accomplished when municipalities, residents, and other levels of government work together.”
Within two years of a devastating fire that burned the community rink to the ground in December 2019, Tyne Valley built the new Cavendish Farms Community Events Centre. The $10-million, net-zero-ready facility was constructed within budget and without debt. This remarkable feat required dedication from municipal officials and staff, exploration of funding programs, and extensive community and corporate fundraising.
“The Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley is honoured to receive the Municipal Achievement Award,” said Mayor Jeff Noye. “It would not have been possible without the efforts of so many individuals who helped to rebuild our Community Events Centre — aka the Rink — after it was destroyed by fire. It took more than a village and we are so grateful.”
In addition to building the events centre, the municipality planned a residential development with the potential to increase the municipal population by 20 per cent, and developed a seven-acre park and recreation facility with a trail system. Many council members also volunteer at community events like the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and Rock the Boat MusicFest.
The Municipal Achievement Award was presented to Tyne Valley at a council meeting this month.
