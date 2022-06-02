Recently, Olga Uzan, her husband, Murat, and their two sons, Ali Batu (10) and Barbaros (7), arrived in Canada from Turkey.
They are currently residing in rural PEI, with Springfield West residents Randy Baglole and Allison Daily who have graciously welcomed the Ukrainian family of four into their home.
The Uzan family were the honoured guests during a West Prince Chamber of Commerce event at Mill River Resort on May 24.
With translation help from Olena Ponomarova, originally from Ukraine herself, but has been residing in Summerside for the last five and half years, Ms Uzan spoke about her family’s experience coming to Canada.
“We are very happy to be here today,” said Ms Uzan. “We are so thankful for every Canadian who helped us.”
Mr Uzan is Turkish. Because of the pandemic, the family had left Ukraine so Mr Uzan could find work in his native country, with the plan to return to the Eastern European country in the future. But when Russian forces invaded Ukraine three months ago, that was no longer a safe option.
“We were so lucky to leave Ukraine before the war started,” explained Ms Uzan. “I’m so happy my kids did not experience the war, but on the other hand, I feel bad regarding my parents, my grandparents, all my friends who stayed in Ukraine.”
Ms Daily explained further afterwards that staying in Turkey wasn’t an option either.
“The thing about Turkey is, Turkey and Russia share the shoreline of the Black Sea, so Turkey really has to be careful with what they do or Russia could shut off their import and export and for Ukrainian citizens it leaves them on an unstable bases and Olga was feeling that,” she said. “She couldn’t work because Turkey wouldn’t give her a work visa and even though she is married to Murat, they wouldn’t give her citizenship.”
She and Ms Uzan connected on social media when the latter was looking for help once her family arrived in Canada.
“We messaged back and forth and then we did Facetime and a couple of weeks later we had company,” said Ms Daily.
Mr Baglole added their home in Springfield West has lots of room.
“It’s a two storey house and the whole top floor is empty, we don’t use it at all, so we thought why not,” he said.
Technology has been helping the family to communicate with their hosts and at school, especially Google translate.
“He’s been helping me in the garden and she’s been cleaning all the time,” said Mr Baglole. “Our house is spotless. She cooks and he cooks.”
Ms Uzan said she is happy that her family is safe and is grateful for all the support they are receiving.
“Sometimes I can forget about war in Ukraine and the people struggling,” said Ms Uzan. “The most important thing is my kids are safe and they are happy and thank you so much for that.”
Both of the boys are enrolled in O’Leary Elementary, while it has been adjustment, Ms Uzan said, in English, what her sons have told her — ‘Mom, we don’t understand, but we happy’.
Professionally, Ms Uzan is a nurse and her husband a massage therapist.
“I need time and I can help you,” Ms Uzan replied in English when someone mentioned in the room about the current nursing shortage in the region.
However, Mr Uzan has had two job offers with businesses in the area, although it’s not for massage therapy.
Ms Daily said it feels good to be helping the Uzan family.
“It’s something if the situation was reversed, I hope somebody my kids and grandkids,” she said.
Ms Uzan said the family’s goal is to stay in Canada, with no plans to return to Ukraine, but would also like to help other family members emigrate to Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.