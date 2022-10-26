Allan MacRae

“Uncle William Morrow was born at North Lake, P E Island in the early part of the 1800s. Fond of children and loved by old and young alike, he was a great hand to relate incidents and tell stories and we could rely on them as he was an honourable man in every way. We kids were always interested in hearing him relate so clearly those old-time incidents. I shall never forget the dark night he told us the ghost story.”

“The Guardian,” 9 April 1938.

