“Uncle William Morrow was born at North Lake, P E Island in the early part of the 1800s. Fond of children and loved by old and young alike, he was a great hand to relate incidents and tell stories and we could rely on them as he was an honourable man in every way. We kids were always interested in hearing him relate so clearly those old-time incidents. I shall never forget the dark night he told us the ghost story.”
“The Guardian,” 9 April 1938.
Injured in Accident
“Uncle William was a strong athletic young man when he met with a terrible accident, necessitating the ordeal of having a leg removed by an iterant army surgeon, assisted by a local farmer. Neither chloroform nor ether was then known. Brandy was given the sufferer. To show that Uncle William had a ‘sound mind in a sound body’ it is but necessary to record that when the limb was completely severed, he passed a local joke: ‘it was the last glass that did it.’ There were no hospitals nor trained nurses in those days, not at least on the Island, but kind friends did all they could for him. He recovered and made an artificial limb which enabled him not only to walk but to do hoeing, cooper work, moccasin making and being a good reader and writer, he was given the job of local postmaster.”
“The ghost story goes like this: there were a number of us boys and some grown persons who mentioned about a ghost being seen in the neighbourhood. ‘Pooh!’ says Uncle William, ‘I saw the woman ghost of Munn’s Road. We looked outside and it was pitch dark! How were we to get to our homes?’ But it would never do to go before hearing the ghoulish story, for Uncle William would be offended and never tell us another story. So, we had to trust to luck and good foot-work to elude the claws of spooks and witches.”
“Munn’s Road is a road that crosses the Island about 6 miles from the Point. In Uncle William’s day it was a winter road mostly through a dense forest. It was reported that a female ghost had been seen standing by the wayside and, as a consequence, few persons travelled that way by night. Uncle William was coming home from Souris or some point on the South Shore and it being a cold night he decided to go by the sheltered road.”
“Pooh! I wasn’t afraid of any woman ghost’, declared Uncle William, ‘for no man or woman had anything against me. But I kept a sharp look-out. When approaching the place where the ghost was seen, I was astonished to see the ghost sure enough! There she was by the road all dressed in white!”
“Well, to make sure, I got my whip and prepared to ‘touch’ her as I passed. At this point Uncle William picked-up his cane and prepared to show us how he used the whip as he made a slight stroke at her, our hearts got into our throats and every hair on our heads pointed skywards. Horrors! Imagine striking a ghost! “
“But the climax was reached. Uncle William’s smile relieved the tension. Taking his pipe off the big Bible, he reached for a coal. ‘Pooh!’ said he, ‘that woman ghost was a big birch stump. Our courage was revived and we sped for home at a rate that may have broken all former records!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.