Food banks on PEI and across the country typically see an uptake in use as the holiday season draws closer, meaning the need for donations increases as well.
Islanders are very generous when it comes to helping those in need, but sometimes a food bank or local caring cupboard have needs that, while unexpected, are still very necessary.
For example, feminine hygiene products. The sad fact is these items can be expensive, and sometimes unfortunately fall into the luxury category instead of necessity category. They’re among the most requested items for food banks, but aren’t often donated. It might not seem like much, but just knowing these products are available for people who are struggling can help retain a feeling of dignity for the people who need them.
The same goes for baby items like diapers, baby wipes, and formula. Parents want to keep their babies clothed and fed, but the price of these items in store can sometimes feel astronomical.
Spices make for good donations as well. Foods donated to food banks can be nutritious and filling, but they can also be kind of bland. Salt and pepper are always a good choice, but if a person wants to think outside the box, sealed packages of things like rosemary, sage, cloves, cinnamon, parsley, cilantro, mint, thyme, and nutmeg are good options as well.
Not all food bank demands are for people, and sometimes there’s a need for things pet food. Not every food bank accepts donations of pet food, but many do.
Just like feminine hygiene products are important, so are oral care products. Whether it be a toothbrush, toothpaste, or even mouthwash, these items help prevent things like cavities, and gingivitis.
Can openers are also a necessity. Canned goods are a staple of food banks, but not every can donated has a tab on the top, and not everyone has a can opener for cases like this.
But, if in doubt about specific items a food bank might need, monetary donations are always welcome.
