Workers at a Frito-Lay manufacturing and distribution plant in Topeka, Kansas are striking because so-called “suicide shifts”.
It sounds like a very odd name for a shift, but in taking the time to read more about them, it becomes abundantly clear how these shifts got that name. Hours long, and workers are understaffed, forced to take part in mandatory overtime, meaning what should be an eight hour shift turns into a 12 hour shift. These workers are then forced back in around 3 am, because at that point it has legally been eight hours since the end of their last shift, and are thus allowed to work again.
That’s eight hours off between a 12 hour shift for many of the roughly 800 plant workers, which doesn’t leave much time for the important things like sleeping, eating, and spending time with the family. Much of the time, these shifts are enforced every other day.
This is where unions come in. Representatives from both the local and international 218 Union have said these shifts are unsustainable, and has repeatedly asked Pepsico, the owner of Frito-Lay, to hire more workers. The company has continually declined this request, despite a full year revenue increase of 4.5 per cent.
Growing up, my mother was very involved in her union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC). During her time with the PSAC, she took this reporter to various meetings, protests, demonstrations, and picket lines, and at one point, she was the Third National Vice-President of the PSAC. I saw first hand the effort these members were doing to ensure fair and ethical treatment of workers.
Unions get a bad reputation, yes, because some of the criticism directed toward them is valid. There is a lot of influence in regard to seniority, meaning it can be hard to climb the hierarchy ladder. At the same time, this also means it’s harder to demote or dismiss workers who are under-performing. They can also unfortunately lead to what’s known as a closed culture, where members cover up any misconduct, and protect each other from scrutiny.
That being said, unions have much to offer workers as well. They’re able to secure higher wages and better benefits through the process of collective bargaining, they make it easier to handle disputes and complaints between workers and management, and will often subsidize legal fees for employees seeking to sue an employer for things discrimination, or wrongful termination.
Unions are the reason we have things like paid holidays, weekends, parental leave, safer work spaces, and more.
While the goings on in a Kansas city may seem worlds away, we need to remember the potential impact it of that strike here on PEI. Some farmers in the province have contracts to grow potatoes specifically and exclusively for Frito-Lay, meaning what impacts workers in Topeka could at some point impact farmers here.
