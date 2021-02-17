PEI may have had a slow 2020 tourism season, but North Cape shores hosted an extraordinary visitor - a Rock wren.
Poking along the rocky shorelines, hunting insects and grubs, this Rock wren is the first to be observed and recorded on PEI.
“It’s exciting for birders on PEI to have an opportunity to see something they wouldn’t normally see unless they travel out west or somewhere else the bird lives,” Dwaine Oakley, an avid birder and a conservation and wildlife teacher at Holland College, said.
This species of wren typically sticks to warmer southwestern Canadian regions such as southern Alberta as well as central and western United States.
The bird’s presence on the Island first came to the attention of local birders when a tourist from New Brunswick posted a photo of the wren online, misidentifying the species.
“When I looked at the photo, my jaw dropped.” Mr Oakley said. “It was definitely a Rock wren.”
He suspects the lone wren may have been pushed east by a number of weather systems that blew in from the west in October. A number of other birds that mainly keep to the southwestern regions of Canada have been spotted on the Island this year. These include a Yellow-headed blackbird and a Clay-coloured sparrow which Mr Oakley has seen at his feeders.
Mr Oakley and a group of Island birders didn’t waste time once they identified the Rock wren in mid-November. They planned a trip to North Cape the next morning.
“We left at daybreak,” he said. The group of birders spotted and recorded the bird marking the first record. Gradually other birders and area enthusiasts began flocking to the cape to experience the rare sighting.
When Dan MacAskill of Montague caught wind of the Rock wren he scheduled a trip to see it as soon as possible. A few days after it had been identified and recorded, he went with a fellow birder to catch a glimpse.
“The weather was much worse than we expected,” Mr MacAskill said. It turned out to be gusting wind and rain at North Cape as they searched for the little fellow.
However, about an hour after they arrived they found him. They kept their distance to avoid stressing the bird and spent about half an hour observing the wren in the rain and wind by telescopic camera lenses and binoculars.
“I was pretty wet by the time I got back to the car,” Mr MacAskill said noting that he doesn’t regret the trip.
Mr Oakley said when birds like this Rock wren are displaced, especially if they rely on insects for food, they often perish in harsh winter weather.
Mr Oakley last saw the wren on January 23 and it seemed to be doing well. It might have been finding a little shelter under the patio or against a relatively warm foundation of the Wind and Reef Restaurant.
“I was quite surprised he was still kicking around,” he said.
The Yellow-headed blackbird that was showing up at Mr Oakley’s feeder stopped in during a recent storm and since then he also saw the Clay-coloured sparrow.
Mr Oakley expects the warmer winter weather into early February might have been a factor to help these displaced birds persevere late into the season.
He plans to check on the Rock wren soon since there have been a number of storms since January 23.
“Fingers crossed they’ve all made it through,” he said.
Seeing a Rock wren on the Island was certainly a 2020 highlight for Mr MacAskill but he added it’s not the only rare occurrence he’s witnessed.
“Every year there is something different and this year is no exception,” he said.
This year he has seen flocks of Evening grosbeaks, which are a red and yellow finch species. The species started to show up in large numbers on the Island in November.
“It’s definitely been over 20 years since we’ve seen the number of Evening grosbeaks on the Island that we saw in the late fall,” Mr Oakley said, adding there are still small flocks showing up at backyard feeders.
He explained these birds follow irruptive patterns. This means they travel to different areas according to variations in food sources and weather conditions.
Other birds, which have been on the Island in larger numbers than usual this fall and winter following similar irruptive behaviour, include Common Redpolls and Pine siskins.
As many as 20 Snowy owls have also been reported in the province this year. Every now and then, (some birders say about every five or six years) depending on breeding patterns as well as food sources and suitable habitat further north, Snowy owls will show up here. Most years there are none.
Often the birds that travel this far southeast are young and weak when they arrive. They show up in search of territory with little competition and decent food sources. Birders are still seeing some Snowy owls this season.
Fred Cheverie of Souris said he has seen one in eastern PEI but he advised, it’s important not to share the exact location as these birds are often in rough condition and are easily stressed by the presence of humans.
