The active incident near Tignish has been resolved, say the RCMP.
The police are still asking the public to stay away from the area and have not released any further details about the incident.
Police had been on scene in the Nail Pond and Christopher Cross area since early this morning, advising the public to avoid Route 14 between the Back Settlement Road and Route 182.
The RCMP said there was no risk to the public at the time.
