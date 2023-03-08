Our bodies are in a constant state of change, much of which is a result of our lifestyle. Nutrition and activity levels can make monumental differences in a person’s health and well-being.
Not being active enough can have many negative effects on the human body, one being muscle atrophy, or the loss of muscle mass. An accurate example of this would be what happens to an arm or leg when it is in a cast for a broken bone. After six weeks the muscles in that limb are smaller, softer and they do not possess the same strength or endurance as the other limb. This happens because your muscle mass and strength is largely influenced by how much the muscle is worked. A limb in a cast is in a sedative state for the duration of the cast and the muscles will atrophy from not being used.
To a lesser degree, the same thing happens to all the voluntary muscles in your body if they are not challenged on a regular basis. Lack of stimulation will result in a gradual loss of muscle mass in the torso, leg and arm muscles. This in turn means a loss of strength, endurance and a slow down in your metabolism (the rate at which your body burns calories). This frequently is accompanied by lack of energy and vigor. Long term inactivity can even result in bone loss as your skeletal structure needs to be stresses and stimulated too.
Fortunately this can be easily remedied. By participating in regular physical activity that stimulates all the muscles in the body you can maintain a healthy degree of muscle mass, stay strong and energetic and keep you metabolism functioning optimally. Strong muscles are not just for athletes, they are important to your health as well. Get active, stay active and stay strong. It’s good for you.
Not everyone who trains is on a schedule. Some gym goers will come in and randomly do the exercises/movements that they feel like doing on any given day. While this is not going to yield the same results as a good schedule it is still exercise and movement, any is better than none.
Most people who train are on a schedule. Some designed by trainers, some by the member and many pulled off the Internet. A well thought out program designed specifically for a client can do amazing things for the person, however it is not uncommon to hear “this program is not working for me”.
The program may not be yielding results, but usually the problem is one of the following. Not the program.
Not enough consistency. If your workout is to be followed three to four days a week and you are training half that do not expect the usual results.
Not enough intensity. Intensity is the absolute cornerstone of resistance training. Without applying yourself, and maintaining the intensity as your level of strength and conditioning improve your progress will grind to a halt.
If you are challenging your body you have to feed your body. Good nutrition is paramount to get the best results you can get. No program will work if you are not supplying your body with the nutrients it needs.
Changing the routine because you don’t like certain exercises. Change is OK if done correctly, but if you change most of the basic compound result producing exercises for isolation finishing exercises you have radically altered the effectiveness of your routine.
Your training schedule is probably fine, and it is certainly advisable to periodically change it to keep the body from getting stale. However, if it is not giving you the realistic goals you desire, make sure all of the above are in check. Train hard and reap the rewards.
