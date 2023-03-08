Terry Adams

Our bodies are in a constant state of change, much of which is a result of our lifestyle. Nutrition and activity levels can make monumental differences in a person’s health and well-being.

Not being active enough can have many negative effects on the human body, one being muscle atrophy, or the loss of muscle mass. An accurate example of this would be what happens to an arm or leg when it is in a cast for a broken bone. After six weeks the muscles in that limb are smaller, softer and they do not possess the same strength or endurance as the other limb. This happens because your muscle mass and strength is largely influenced by how much the muscle is worked. A limb in a cast is in a sedative state for the duration of the cast and the muscles will atrophy from not being used.

