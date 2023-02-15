“February 14th is sacred to St. Valentine. It is a very old notion that on this day the birds chose their mates. Hence the day is thought opportune for young men and women to choose their sweethearts. One so chosen on this day is called a valentine, and the word has come to be applied to the messages of love sent through the post office. The practice of sending valentines was greatly in vogue some years ago, but more recently the practice has greatly declined. Following is the tale of two sweethearts of long ago who shared a Valentine.” “The Guardian,” Ellen’s Diary, 14 February 1956.
“Dear Diary: the other day I came across a touching story of a love token of years long ago. Tucked away in an old Japan-lacquered box, I came across a bundle of old letters tied with a faded blue ribbon. The paper was yellow with age, the ink had turned to an ugly brown, but the words were not ‘ugly’.”
“The letters told in their simple, homely way a tale of true love, faith and constancy, as beautiful as any sung by the poets through the ages. They were my grandfather’s love-letters to my grandmother. They covered fifteen years, from 1845 to 1860, from the time when as a young lad with no money, he asked her to ‘wait for him’ until he had enough money to enable him to marry the girl he had chosen.”
“For fifteen years that girl ‘waited’ for him. Other suitors came-and-went with no encouragement from her. She defied her parents in an age when few girls dared to defy their parents, and suffered poverty and much unhappiness in consequence rather than marry the eligible bachelors they eagerly produced for her. ‘She was tokened (promised) to Jabez,’ she said.”
“Over and over again in those letters he reminds her of it, and thanks her for standing by her promise. Sometimes when things were going badly for him, he offered to release her. There was one dreadful winter when apparently he lay for weeks hovering between life and death and she thousands of miles away and those were days when it took months to exchange a letter and a reply.”
“They married and lived happily for two years. Then he died. She lived on for fifty years, but never re-married. She remained faithful to the memory of those two years of bliss and to the boy who had worked for fifteen years to make enough money to win her.”
“Among the lacquered box I came across a little pasteboard heart painted in blue and gold. Across it was written in an old-fashioned woman’s writing: ‘Jabez, his first Valentine, 14 February 1845.’ But it was only half a heart. The other side of the Valentine was buried with the recipient at her special request. The verse in gold lettering read: ‘Wilt thou this little gift receive/Wilt thou esteem it and believe/The donor’s heart sincere/And wish with me that though awhile/We miss each other’s friendly smile/Each other’s heart, we share.”
