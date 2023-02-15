MacRae

“February 14th is sacred to St. Valentine. It is a very old notion that on this day the birds chose their mates. Hence the day is thought opportune for young men and women to choose their sweethearts. One so chosen on this day is called a valentine, and the word has come to be applied to the messages of love sent through the post office. The practice of sending valentines was greatly in vogue some years ago, but more recently the practice has greatly declined. Following is the tale of two sweethearts of long ago who shared a Valentine.” “The Guardian,” Ellen’s Diary, 14 February 1956.

“Dear Diary: the other day I came across a touching story of a love token of years long ago. Tucked away in an old Japan-lacquered box, I came across a bundle of old letters tied with a faded blue ribbon. The paper was yellow with age, the ink had turned to an ugly brown, but the words were not ‘ugly’.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.