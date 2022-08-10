The washrooms inside Tignish’s Bicentennial Park recently. Unfortunately, these types of occurrences are not new to the park. The net at the basketball court has been ripped off, garage cans have been damaged with trash being thrown all over the park and picnic tables have been smashed as well. Submitted photo
Vandals smashed toilet paper dispensers in the washrooms at Bicentennial Park in Tignish. The town is looking for any information about this incident along with damage done to the soccer nets at the local elementary school. Submitted photo
The Town of Tignish is turning to the public for any information on two recent acts of vandalism that occurred in the community.
Between the hours of 9 am and 7:45 pm on July 30 the washrooms at the Bicentennial Park were damaged. The damage included breaking a toilet paper dispenser. The town is also seeking information on damage done to soccer nets at Tignish Elementary School that took place between the hours of 8:30 am and 3 pm on Aug. 1.
Mayor Allan McInnis said while he can’t comment on the incident at the school, the town became aware of the vandalism at the park the following morning when workers for the community discovered it.
“I really wasn’t too pleased about it,” he said. “Our workers have been working hard to keep the park tip-top shape for everybody.”
Mr McInnis added council has also been working hard to make upgrades to the park, like installing the splash pad a couple years ago.
“We did a big overall in the washrooms this year,” he said. “We insulated the walls so we could possibly have them open in the wintertime. We put new steel on the walls and stainless steel containers in too.”
Mr McInnis said the final price tag on the washroom renovations will probably cost the town between $6,000-$7,000.
Unfortunately, these types of occurrences are not new to the park, although this is the first incident of this nature this summer, said Mr McInnis.
The mayor said at times the net at the basketball court has been ripped off, garage cans have been damaged with trash being thrown all over the park and picnic tables have been smashed as well.
Mr McInnis said the town simply doesn’t have the resources to have someone looking after the park all the time. However, council has approved to install security cameras at the park.
“Once we get the cameras in there hopefully we can identify who’s been doing this mischievous behaviour in the park.” he said.
Mr McInnis said the RCMP have been notified about the incident.
He added these types of incidents are more of a nuisance than anything else.
“I wish they would do something a little more productive than going smashing up washrooms and stuff at the park,” he said. “We like the kids to be in the park in order to have some fun and stuff, but there’s just some individuals who go in there who’s main purpose is just to destroy something.”
