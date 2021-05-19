Alberton’s mayor finds the recent occurrences of vandalism at the Stone Station Playground and town’s the baseball field discouraging.
“The Town of Alberton is trying to put stuff there for all ages to play,” said David Gordon. “To see this happening, it’s not very good.”
On May 14, the town notified residents about the vandalism through a post on social media. The post detailed the damage that was caused, including a security camera smashed, boards broken on bleachers, a building tipped at the ball field and damage to the fences, as well as kids climbing on the gazebo at the playground.
The most disappointing part is the individuals in question continue to abuse the newly installed wheelchair swing, treating it like a carnival ride.
Mr Gordon said he noticed a group of kids on the roof of the gazebo by the park the evening before the vandalism discovered. Worried someone might get hurt, he politely asked them to get down.
Most of the damage has been fixed, and RCMP have been notified of the damage. More cameras will be installed, and if any individuals are caught causing damage, they will be charged.
“The town works hard to try and provide areas and services that residents can use, but if the vandalism continues, we will be forced to cut programs in order to pay for the repairs or to remove the equipment if necessary,” said the town’s social media post. “We know this message may not be what people want to hear and we are sorry it has come to this, but it comes down to a safety concern.”
If the vandalism continues, the town might be reevaluating its summer events.
While the town would hate to have other children miss out on the actions of a few, they need to provide safe areas for all residents.
“We’re trying to get stuff here for all ages to play, and to see this stuff going on, it’s not good,” said Mr Gordon. “I think we’re going to look into a video camera system for the two areas so we can monitor things.”
