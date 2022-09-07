Property damage from an all-terrain vehicle in the churchyard of the Victoria West Presbyterian Church was discovered on Aug. 28. Creating deep ruts in the ground, tire treads can be seen in three different places in the churchyard - areas left and right of the main entrance and a spot at the back of the property. Melissa Heald photo
The worst of the damage is on the lawn just right of the main entrance to the Victoria West Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, the owner of a local landscape business has agreed to donate his time and grass seed to help fix the damage if the church supplies half a ton of top soil. Melissa Heald photo
An elder with the Victoria West Presbyterian Church is disheartened by recent property damage to the grounds of the church by an all-terrain vehicle.
“There’s lots of places they can go ripping around, but they decide to go ripping around in a churchyard,” said Douglas MacLeod. “There was no need for this.”
The damage was discovered by a church member coming to mow the lawn on Aug. 28.
Creating deep ruts in the ground, tire treads can be seen in three different places in the churchyard - areas left and right of the main entrance and a spot at the back of the property.
“To sit in one spot and dig holes and some in the back are fairly deep,” said Mr MacLeod. “I put my foot in there and it’s as deep as my foot.”
The worst of the damage is on the lawn just right of the main entrance.
“It makes me feel sad that someone would go in and desecrate a church ground like this,” said Mr MacLeod.
Mr MacLeod said the church has never had issues like this before.
“This was the first time,” he said.
The Victoria West church is part of the Richmond Bay Presbyterian Pastoral Charge, which includes churches in Tyne Valley and Freeland. Services are held on a three month rotation between the churches. Victoria West is set to start hosting services again in October until December.
“We are looking to get the church ready in the next couple of weeks,” said Mr MacLeod.
Built in 1887, Mr MacLeod’s family has a long history with the church. The retired dairy farmer lives just behind the church he has been attending since he was born.
“My great-great grandfather donated the land for the church,” he said, adding his great-grandfather helped to carry the lumber used to build the church from a nearby mill. “It was wet and the horses couldn’t haul it up, so they carried it up to get it built.”
The church will be getting the damage repaired. Generously, the owner of a local landscape company has agreed to donate his time and grass seed to help fix the damage if the church supplies half a ton of top soil, which will cost somewhere between $100-$150.
“We really appreciate he would donate his time to help us,” said Mr MacLeod.
The RCMP have been informed and were at the church that Sunday.
Mr MacLeod said it would be nice if someone could come forward with a tip to help identify those involved.
“It’s discouraging they would come into a church and do this,” he said. “We don’t want to really condemn them, but we want to let them know what they did was hurtful.”
