Douglas

Douglas MacLeod, an elder the with Victoria West Presbyterian Church, stands in one of the ruts someone made while damaging the church’s property. Melissa Heald photo

An elder with the Victoria West Presbyterian Church is disheartened by recent property damage to the grounds of the church by an all-terrain vehicle.

“There’s lots of places they can go ripping around, but they decide to go ripping around in a churchyard,” said Douglas MacLeod. “There was no need for this.”

Church

Property damage from an all-terrain vehicle in the churchyard of the Victoria West Presbyterian Church was discovered on Aug. 28. Creating deep ruts in the ground, tire treads can be seen in three different places in the churchyard - areas left and right of the main entrance and a spot at the back of the property. Melissa Heald photo
Damage

The worst of the damage is on the lawn just right of the main entrance to the Victoria West Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, the owner of a local landscape business has agreed to donate his time and grass seed to help fix the damage if the church supplies half a ton of top soil. Melissa Heald photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.