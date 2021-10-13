The PEI Vax Pass has been in place for just over a week.
Since news of the pass was first announced, people took to social media to voice their opinions on the matter, whether it be because they support the pass, or because they’re against it. One of the most recent comments in the latter category was from a person threatening to sue any establishment along with its owner if they ask to show proof of vaccination.
Good luck with that, because that suit would get thrown out of court faster than a person could snap their fingers.
This isn’t about being inconvenienced, it’s about keeping people safe, especially if some aren’t able to do it for themselves.
Not everyone can be vaccinated because of age, or because a person is immunocompromised, an allergy to one of the ingredients in a vaccine (like eggs), or a variety of other reasons. Some people rely on herd immunity to keep themselves safe, not only from the COVID-19 virus, but other viruses as well, including the seasonal flu, measles, whooping cough, mumps, and more.
Earlier this year, a family member of this reporter was killed by the COVID-19 virus. They were immunocompromised, living in a care home in Alberta. A repairman sent in from another city to fix something at the home lied about being in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. That family member was among the 20 residents of the facility to contract COVID-19, and was one of three residents who died as a direct result. They spent their final days in hospital, on a ventilator.
Is the vax pass a pain in the rear? To some, maybe. But right now it’s a necessity if we’re to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections in the province.
If a person doesn’t want to get the pass or show their proof of vaccine, there’s a simple solution. Stay home. Don’t go anywhere, don’t do anything.
Is it fair? No. But life isn’t fair sometimes, and that’s just how it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.