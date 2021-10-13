A West Prince man was arrested for impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision at the West Point Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Dunblane on Oct. 3.
RCMP said the collision happened around 1:30 am last Sunday, with police receiving a report of the incident around 3 am.
As a result of the collision, headstones were damaged at the cemetery, which is located at the intersection of MacDougall Road and Hamilton Road.
The male driver wasn’t injured as a result of the collision, but was examined by paramedics at the scene. There was extensive damage to the vehicle and it had to be towed from the cemetery.
“The driver was found on the scene and then subsequently, as a result of our investigation, was arrested for impaired operation (of a vehicle),” said Constable James Patterson of the Prince District RCMP.
The constable said speed is also a factor, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the cemetery.
Charges are pending, with the driver released with an order to appear in count at a later date.
When the Graphic visited the cemetery on Oct. 6, along with the displaced headstones, there was a dislodged wooden fence post on the ground, tire tracks in the dirt and pieces of trail lights, as well as glass, still embedded in the grass.
Cst Patterson said there was no damage to the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.