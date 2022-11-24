Despite warmer than usual temperatures, garages owners in West Prince have been booking appointments for drivers to have their winter tires installed as early as the first of October.
For some, this is actually more beneficial to car owners.
Despite warmer than usual temperatures, garages owners in West Prince have been booking appointments for drivers to have their winter tires installed as early as the first of October.
For some, this is actually more beneficial to car owners.
“It takes the pressure off whenever the first snowflakes fly down,” said Lloyd Richard, owner of Richard’s Quality Auto Repair in Tignish.
At Harper’s Automotive, also in Tignish, most of the appointments for winter tire installations take place over the month of November. Owner Allan Harper has noticed the season for winter tires seems to last about three months, from October to December.
“Some people put them on in October to beat the rush, and some people just make their appointment for December because that’s when they always put them on,” he said.
Typically, garages appointments for winter tire installations begin around mid-October, though this year garage owners have had appointments booked as early as the beginning of October. While it might seem odd that drivers have booked appointments so early, it’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“The best time to install winter tires is relevant to the weather,” explained Kevin Currie, owner of Kevin’s Front End Service in Bloomfield. “There isn’t a best date to install, but its best to have them on when temperature drops below 7 degrees or before the first snowfall. The compound of winter tires offers enhanced braking and tire treads designed to reduce snow build up and improves your winter driving.”
Along with installing winter tires, Mr Richard said business has been pretty steady, despite initial concerns about how the COVID-19 pandemic might impact things.
He noted how the type of service his business does has changed over the last three years.
“At first nobody was traveling, so they were just fixing up what they had at home,” he said. “Now, it’s getting hard to get secondhand vehicles or even new ones, so people are trying to keep a hold of what they’ve got for as long as they can. At one time, if there was something wrong with your vehicle and it cost $2,000 or $3,000 (to repair), they didn’t bother doing it. Now $2,000 to $3,000 doesn’t mean too much to them, and it’s still a cheap vehicle to drive around for another year or two.”
While winter tires are the primary concern for drivers this time of year, other parts of a vehicle should be checked out as well. Cabin and air filters should be checked because they’re one place animals like mice and squirrels might go when looking for a place to hibernate. If they make a nest in those compartments, it will impact a vehicle’s ability to work properly.
Fan belts should also be checked, because if it’s cracked, there’s a chance it could potentially break if it gets cold.
“Other items to consider checking for winter include wipers, antifreeze and your exhaust system to insure there are no leaks, as we tend to have our vehicles idling more in the colder months,” said Mr Currie. “Also, although we don’t offer undercoating/rust proofing here at our shop, it’s something we encourage our customers to have done to help protect their vehicles from corrosion.”
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.