Joe Richard

Joe Richard ensures the winter tires he’s installing are fitted as snug as possible at Richard’s Quality Auto Repair. Once installed he’ll ensure the tires have the proper amount of air in them as well, which is usually around 32 pounds per square inch (PSI). Jillian Trainor photo

Despite warmer than usual temperatures, garages owners in West Prince have been booking appointments for drivers to have their winter tires installed as early as the first of October.

For some, this is actually more beneficial to car owners.

Lloyd Richard

Along with getting winter tires installed, Lloyd Richard of Richard’s Quality Auto Repair recommends drivers use this time to have the fluids in their vehicle checked, and have the oil changed so it can run as smoothly as possible. Jillian Trainor photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.