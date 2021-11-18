The COVID-19 drop-in testing clinic in O’Leary was a busy spot Thursday morning after PEI announced Wednesday evening seven new COVID cases that included 14 public exposure sites. A number of those sites were in West Prince, the majority in the Town of O’Leary. The Chief Public Health Office was advising those who are not fully vaccinated and had been to any of the specific locations listed to get tested. Those who are fully vaccinated were being asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any developed. Hours at the testing site in O’Leary were extended, with the clinic opening on 10 am until 2 pm. The Montague drop-in testing clinic was closed Thursday to allow resources for testing in O’Leary. PEI currently has nine active cases of COVID-19 and has had 335 positive cases since the pandemic began. Melissa Heald photos
