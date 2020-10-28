Virtual reality technology has helped to keep residents at Margaret Stewart Ellis Home engaged and fend off isolation through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We do programs with the residents everyday, so we taken them on trips and we play games with them, we show them family pictures, they converse with one another, they’re going on tours of the Island,” said Pam Corrigan, recreational manager for the home.
Those attending the O’Leary Community Health Foundation annual general meeting at the O’Leary Health Centre on Oct. 19 were treated to a demonstration of the technology.
The new virtual reality technology, which is specifically designed for older adults, has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging pandemic for patients and residents in regional hospitals or long-term care facilities, said Paul Young, the administrator for Community Hospitals West.
Mr Young said Health PEI was fortunate enough to be the first government agency in North America to partner with virtual reality technology company Rendever.
“The technology opened up a world of possibilities for our patients and residents,” he told the attendees. “Through this innovative use of virtual reality, we able to help patients and resident travel around the globe, check off bucket list items and engaged with the world in ways that were not possible before and even just to chat around a virtual living room, all from the comfort and safety of their own rooms.”
This summer headsets were given to Margaret Stewart Ellis Home in O’Leary and Maplewood Manor in Alberton and one set went to Western Hospital for patients to use.
Mr Young said this technology has been one of the most helpful tools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has succeeded all of our expectations during this time of crisis,” he said.
Mr Young said Community Hospital West received permission from Health PEI not only to continue the program during the pandemic, but to expedite the innovation ‘given the potential benefits to our patients and residents with the current visitor restrictions’.
“The safety protocols to protect our residents and patients from COVID-19 have been paramount, but the isolation that comes with quarantining is incredibly concerning,” he added. “This project has been a bright spot for residents and patients during this global pandemic and thanks to the open-mindedness of our team we’ve been the first in North America to embrace these features and implement this amazing technology that we can improve our residents and patients experience while still providing the best care possible.”
Over the last three months, the technology has been able to provide 2,400 activity based sessions for 30 hospital patients and 50 residents in long-term care manors in the region.
“This technology has offered our patients and residents an activity during the pandemic that help to fight their social isolation, opening up their minds beyond the walls to anywhere in the world,” said Mr Young.
The use of this virtual reality technology has resulted in Health PEI being named as recipients of a 2020 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Award, winning in the highly competitive category of Innovator of the Year. The international awards program recognizes organizations that are doing something significant and ground breaking with technology to improve the lives of seniors.
“We are so pleased to be recognized for the teams efforts,” said Mr Young.
Ms Corrigan said the residents of Margaret Stewart Ellis Home absolutely love the virtual reality system.
