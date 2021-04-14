Volunteering helps Marlene Bolger to keep busy during her retirement.
“I’m not one to sit home watch TV and knit all day,” said the Mill River resident. “I like to be out, being busy and doing things.”
As a volunteer, Ms Bolger has been able to give back to her community, using the skills she’s acquired over the years with organizations that could benefit from her expertise.
Ms Bolger recalls volunteering some in her youth, mostly through school activities, but with work and raising a family, she wasn’t able to do more of it until she retired from Western Hospital as an administrator in 2008.
“It gives you a reason to get up in the morning and stay engaged with people,” she said.
Ms Bolger currently sits on the executive board of the Western Hospital Foundation and the Western Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary. Both the foundation and the healthcare auxiliary raise money to help the hospital purchase medical equipment.
“That kept me engaged with the hospital,” she said. “A reason to go and out from time to time to see people.”
Seeing the benefits of what her volunteering does is something she enjoys, said Ms Bolger, like the resources the foundation and auxiliary are able to purchase for the Alberton facility.
“It’s amazing the amount of money we are able to generate,” she said.
Another major accomplishment Ms Bolger is proud of is her involvement with a special project for the Western Hospital.
“Some retired staff of Western Hospital were invited by the administrator at that time to a discussion about the possibility of having the history of the hospital written,” she explained. “In the end I agreed to write it with the support of a wonderful group of former staff who helped with the research and editing. It was all-consuming for about four years, but was definitely a labour of love. I was very glad to see it completed in 2014.”
Ms Bolger is also on the executive for the West Prince Arts Council and manages the gift shop the group operates out of the former one room school house on Route 2 in Woodstock.
Currently working on lining up staff for the 2021 summer season, Ms Bolger said her work with the arts council probably keeps her the busiest.
Her love of music has seen her become a member of the Summerside Community Choir, the Tyne Valley and Area Community Area Choir and the Indian River Festival Choir.
“Music has always been a big part of my life,” she said.
And being members of these choirs keeps her busy too.
“In the spring, there can be a few weeks there when I could have three choirs on the go with practices on different nights,” she said.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic did interfere with these activities last year.
“It was probably the one thing I missed the most was the music,” she said.
Additionally, Ms Bolger volunteers with a number of church organizations and just recently wrapped up two terms with the Rev. W.J. Phillips Residence board.
Ms Bolger said people should give volunteering a try.
“I know some people don’t want to be confined to a schedule or to a commitment, but I think there’s something out there for everybody,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be something that is very time consuming, but to me, it’s well worth the extra effort.”
