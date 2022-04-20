People choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons.
For some it offers the chance to give something back to their community or make a difference to the people around them. For others it provides an opportunity to develop new skills or build on existing experience and knowledge.
Here at The Graphic, we often highlight the work of volunteers because they are important to any community. While many who volunteer are not in it for the recognition, their efforts certainly don’t go unnoticed. But even before the pandemic, finding volunteers was a struggle for many organizations who rely on them to operate.
But imagine a life without volunteers? That would mean no help for community events, minor sports, charitable organizations and the list goes on and on.
Now that we are slowly emerging from this pandemic, if people are looking for ways to re-engage in their communities, volunteering can be a good way to do so. Volunteers are always needed. Either to sell tickets, set up for events or the clean up afterwards or for other various reasons.
There are plenty of ways people can volunteer in their communities, from local organizations to pitching in during a sporting or community event. And there’s plenty of evidence that suggests volunteering is not only good for the community, but for individuals.
People who volunteer gain confidence by giving themselves the chance to try something new and build a real sense of achievement. By making a difference, people can have a real and valuable positive affect on others, communities and society in general. Volunteering can also help a person meet all different kinds of people, make new friends and help them feel they are apart of something outside of their friends and family. Volunteering can also help people learn new skills, gain experience and sometimes even qualifications.
Volunteering challenges a person to try something different, achieve personal goals, practice using their skills and maybe even discover hidden talents.
Volunteers are the lifeblood of any community or organization and volunteering leads to healthier individuals and stronger communities.
So, give volunteering a try. It might end up being one the best decisions a person can make in their lives.
